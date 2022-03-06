Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The US$1.8b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$2.8m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Ranpak Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Ranpak Holdings

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Ranpak Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 52% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
Underlying developments driving Ranpak Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Ranpak Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ranpak Holdings' case is 64%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Ranpak Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Ranpak Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Ranpak Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Ranpak Holdings is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Ranpak Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

