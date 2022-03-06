Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The US$1.8b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$2.8m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Ranpak Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Ranpak Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 52% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Ranpak Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Ranpak Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ranpak Holdings' case is 64%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

