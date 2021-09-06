Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ranpak Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:PACK) future prospects. Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The US$2.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$23m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ranpak Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Ranpak Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$8.1m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 57% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ranpak Holdings' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Ranpak Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ranpak Holdings' case is 66%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

