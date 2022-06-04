Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shareholders have endured a 36% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 36%. That's well below the market decline of 11%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 35% over three years. The share price has dropped 41% in three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Ranpak Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Ranpak Holdings increased its revenue by 17%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 36% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Ranpak Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 36%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 11%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 10% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there.

