Ransom says he'll seek a second term as Greenville mayor

Jan. 12—Mayor Jerry J. Ransom this week announced that he is making another run as Greenville's elected city leader at the May 4 municipal election.

Ransom, a local businessman, is seeking his second and final term as mayor. He previously served as the city's mayor pro tem and has served on the Greenville City Council since 2014.

He was first elected as mayor in May 2021 with more than 67% of the votes cast.

"We have accomplished a lot in the last three years but there's more I'd like to get done for the betterment of all Greenville residents," Ransom said. "We're growing and will continue to grow. It's how we grow that matters. As mayor, I will continue to work with the City Council and staff to plan, prepare and adopt policies that improve our quality of life. It's about getting positive results for our community."

As examples, Ransom cites his focus on securing the city's water supply for the next 50 years, completion of the $50 million street improvement program and recent voter approval to update and expand recreation facilities at Reecy Davis and Greenville Sports Park.

Ransom said his common-sense approach to governing includes holding the line on taxes and a business-friendly approach to economic development.

In recent years the tax rate has been reduced 24 cents — including 14 cents in actual tax rate reductions and 10 cents in voter-approved tax rate increases that were absorbed in City budgets.

"My priorities as mayor will remain the same," he said. "Keep taxes low and apply a common-sense approach to city government; support public safety and other city services while improving our overall quality of life and continue to improve our city's infrastructure with an emphasis on street improvements, water and wastewater."

A native of Oklahoma, Ransom moved to Greenville in 1966 to accept a job at E-Systems.

In 1978, he founded OmniSYS for the purpose of developing and marketing computer-aided transcription (CAT) systems for court reporters. He is recognized as a pioneer in the area of CAT Systems.

"Living and locating my business in Greenville was always a choice for me", Ransom said. "As mayor, I will continue to listen to the community, work hard and get results that make a difference in our day-to-day lives. I hope I've earned a second term and respectfully ask for everyone's vote in the May election."

Ransom received his undergraduate degree in engineering physics from the University of Oklahoma in Norman and his master's and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

He and his wife, Tommie, reside in Greenville with their two miniature Australian Shepherds — Lexi and Boomer.