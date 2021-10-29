Ransomware
European police have conducted an operation in Ukraine and Switzerland against a network of 12 people involved in major infrastructure ransomware attacks, Europol and Eurojust said Friday. VIDEOGRAPHIC
European police have conducted an operation in Ukraine and Switzerland against a network of 12 people involved in major infrastructure ransomware attacks, Europol and Eurojust said Friday. VIDEOGRAPHIC
A Virginia woman was able to scam millions of dollars from retailers with the use of fraudulent coupons.
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed told investigators there was "no live ammo" kept on the set—the Santa Fe Country Sheriff says otherwise
Do you want to invest in a cutting-edge cryptocurrency? Both blockchains are building compelling cases as platforms for decentralized application (dApp) development, which could help attract investors to their native tokens and support long-term price appreciation. Launched in 2015 to expand the potential of blockchain technology, Ethereum has since soared to become the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, boasting a market cap of $490 billion.
One answer for the companies building mega satellite constellations in low-Earth orbit—SpaceX, OneWeb, Amazon, and others—is to offer broadband service directly to consumers. The terminals are expensive to design and produce, and they expose users to the tricky parts of satellite communication, like making sure your antenna has a clear view of the sky and not a tree or nearby building. If satellites can connect directly to mobile phone networks—or mobile phones themselves—they will not have to worry about developing expensive ground infrastructure or customer services.
Dogecoin made an attempt to settle above $0.32.
About 41% of shiba inu's total supply is burned - meaning those coins are not in circulation anymore.
Shiba inu coin is up more than 7 million percent since its debut in August 2020, with the token now the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and CEO of FTX, one of the world's most prominent crypto exchanges says that one of the biggest potential risks to the digital-asset market is a cascade of events that also features a U.S. regulatory crackdown.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down nearly 6% as of 3:37 p.m. EDT, but lesser-known coins have fallen more than double digits today. In the last 24 hours alone, Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) has fallen 8.1%, Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is off 6.4%, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has plunged 9.7%, and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 9.3%. The move today has largely been blamed on traders taking profits in all cryptocurrencies, which have for the most part had a strong run over the past month.
Loyalty doesn’t run far amongst crypto investors, and today Shiba Inu briefly stole Dogecoin’s much-loved crown as the premier memecoin in the crypto space.
After a decade of fading relevance, the Mercedes SL is back in a major way
A new force is behind shiba inu’s most recent price surge.
The growth in cloud computing suggests it might be one of the best technologies to bet on over the long term.
Intel Corp on Wednesday introduced a new, faster family of processor chips for personal computers and said that the supercomputer it is helping the U.S. government to build will reach double previously expected speeds. Intel is working to regain its lead in making the fastest computing chips after having lost its title to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc, both of which use outside partners to make their chips while Intel has struggled with its internal manufacturing operations. Santa Clara, California-based Intel made the announcement at an event aimed at persuading software developers to write code for its chips.
There's even an all-new 4K 50-inch TV for $200 off.
'So soft and warm, I've wanted to wear it every day,' says a shopper.
Diverging price trends help DGOE consolidate its position as the ninth largest coin. But SHIB isn’t far away
Nintendo shares are trading off their 2020 highs, but Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter says the videogame giant is "well-positioned to have a strong holiday season and fiscal year-end."
Apple’s new premium laptops take 10 steps forward by looking five years back
Ringing in at 27% off, this tablet is a total steal at just $80.