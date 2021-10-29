Ransomware

Reuters

Intel Corp on Wednesday introduced a new, faster family of processor chips for personal computers and said that the supercomputer it is helping the U.S. government to build will reach double previously expected speeds. Intel is working to regain its lead in making the fastest computing chips after having lost its title to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc, both of which use outside partners to make their chips while Intel has struggled with its internal manufacturing operations. Santa Clara, California-based Intel made the announcement at an event aimed at persuading software developers to write code for its chips.