Ransomware attack hits 4 Asian countries of AXA subsidiary

·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — A targeted ransomware attack hit four countries among the Asian operations of Axa Partners, the international subsidiary of Axa insurance group, with some data in Thailand accessed, Axa Partners said.

The attack and its full impact were being investigated. If the investigation “confirms that sensitive data of any individuals have been affected, the necessary steps will be taken to notify and support all corporate clients and individuals impacted,” the company said a brief statement Sunday. It noted the attack was recent, but did not specify when exactly it occurred.

The ransomware attack impacted information technology operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, the statement said. “As a result, certain data processed by Inter Partners Asia (IPA) in Thailand has been accessed,” it said.

The statement added that “regulators and business partners have been informed.”

News of the Asia attack was first reported by the Financial Times, which said that cybercriminals using ransomware called Avaddon stole data that included customer information, medical records and claims. Hospital and doctors’ information was also filched, the FT reported.

AXA, among Europe’s top five insurers, said this month that it will stop writing cyber-insurance policies in France that reimburse customers for extortion payments made to ransomware criminals. The Paris-based group said it was suspending the option in France only in response to growing concern that such reimbursements encourage cyber criminals to demand ransom from companies they prey on, crippling them with malware. Once victims of ransomware pay up, criminals provide software keys to decode the data.

The top victims of ransomware are in the United States, followed by France, experts say. The extent of damage, and payouts, in Asian countries was not immediately clear.

Ransomware attacks returned to headlines this month after hackers struck the United States’ largest fuel pipeline, the Colonial Pipeline, and the company shut it down for days to contain the damage.

Recommended Stories

  • Axa division in Asia hit by ransomware cyber attack

    French insurer Axa said on Sunday that one of its businesses in Asia was hit by a ransomware attack, adding that it was investigating after some data processed in Thailand was accessed. The group said the cyber attack had targeted its Asia Assistance division, impacting IT operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines. "As a result, certain data processed by Inter Partners Asia (IPA) in Thailand has been accessed," the Paris-based company said, adding it would notify corporate clients and individuals if it found they had been affected.

  • China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy. While China's exporters are enjoying strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw materials costs have weighed on production, cooling the blistering economic recovery from last year's COVID-19 slump. Factory output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, in line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

  • Thailand: Record number of Covid cases as prison clusters grow

    The country last week admitted there were growing virus clusters in two jails outside Bangkok.

  • India's Moglix valued at $1 billion in $120 million fundraise

    Moglix, an industrial business-to-business marketplace in India, said on Monday it has raised $120 million in a new financing round at $1 billion valuation, becoming the 13th firm from the world's second largest market to attain the unicorn status this year. The startup's Series E financing round was led by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company (HMC). Existing investors, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Venture Highway also participated in the round, which brings Moglix's to-date raise to about $220 million.

  • A Desperate India Falls Prey to COVID Scammers

    NEW DELHI — Within the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak, few treasures are more coveted than an empty oxygen canister. India’s hospitals desperately need the metal cylinders to store and transport the lifesaving gas as patients across the country gasp for breath. So a local charity reacted with outrage when one supplier more than doubled the price, to nearly $200 each. The charity called the police, who discovered what could be one of the most brazen, dangerous scams in a country awash with coronavirus-related fraud and black-market profiteering. The police say the supplier — a business called Varsha Engineering, essentially a scrapyard — had been repainting fire extinguishers and selling them as oxygen canisters. The consequences could be deadly: The less-sturdy fire extinguishers might explode if filled with high-pressure oxygen. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “This guy should be charged with homicide,” said Mukesh Khanna, a volunteer at the charity. “He was playing with lives.” (The owner, now in jail, couldn’t be reached for comment.) A coronavirus second wave has devastated India’s medical system and undermined confidence in the ability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to treat its people and quell the disease. There are widely believed to be far more deaths than the thousands reported each day. Hospitals are full. Drugs, vaccines, oxygen and other supplies are running out. Pandemic profiteers are filling the gap. Medicine, oxygen and other supplies are brokered online or in hushed phone calls. In many cases, the sellers prey on the desperation and grief of families. “These people, the cyber criminals, were already out there,” said Muktesh Chander, a special commissioner for the Delhi Police. “The moment they got this opportunity they switched on to this modus operandi.” Sometimes the goods are fraudulent, and some are potentially harmful. Last week, police officers in the state of Uttar Pradesh accused one group of stealing used funeral shrouds from bodies and selling them as new. The day before, officers in the same state discovered more than 100 vials of fake remdesivir, an antiviral drug that many doctors in India are prescribing despite questions about its effectiveness. Citing the predatory sales, a top court in New Delhi said this month that “the moral fabric of the society is dismembered.” Over the past month, the New Delhi police have arrested more than 210 people on allegations of cheating, hoarding, criminal conspiracy or fraud in connection with COVID-related scams. Similarly, the police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested 160 people. “I have seen all kinds of predators and all forms of depravity,” said Vikram Singh, a former police chief in Uttar Pradesh, “but this level of predation and depravity I have not seen in the 36 years of my career or in my life.” The scams and profiteering represent the flip side of the huge online help system that has emerged to fill the void left by the government. Do-gooders across the country have swooped in to connect those in need with lifesaving resources. The ad hoc system has limits. Vital supplies like oxygen are still stuck in bottlenecks, and people keep dying after hospitals run out. Vaccine and pharmaceutical makers can’t keep up. Politicians in some places are threatening people who publicly plead for supplies. That empowers the black market, with its exorbitant prices and dicey goods. Many people feel they have no choice. Rohit Shukla, a graduate student in New Delhi, said that after his grandmother died in late April in a neighboring state, an ambulance driver demanded $70 for the three-mile ride from the hospital to the cremation ground, over 10 times the normal price. When the family arrived, workers demanded $70 for firewood that should have cost $7. Supply and demand might account for some price increases, Shukla said, but he suspects more than that. “Everyone is trying to profit from this pandemic,” he said. “I don’t know what has happened to people.” Some of the more egregious examples can be found in the country’s struggling hospital system. Infections and deaths are widely believed to be many times more numerous than the official figures indicate, and in hospitals across India, all the beds have been filled and people are dying for lack of oxygen or medicine. Accusations by one doctor in Madhya Pradesh have gone viral. The doctor, Sanjeev Kumrawat, said he tried to stop a local activist for India’s governing party from selling access to beds in a government hospital where he works. “We all know that to get a bed is a big struggle all around,” Kumrawat said in an interview. “Government resources are to be distributed equitably and can’t become the property of one person.” The activist, named Abhay Vishwakarma, disputed the accusations but said he had asked the local authorities to investigate. “I don’t know why the doctor has accused me,” he said in an interview. A brisk market has developed for contraband plasma, which many doctors in India have used to treat COVID-19 patients. Police officers in the city of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday arrested two men they accused of selling plasma for up to $1,000 per unit. According to the police, one of the men begged for plasma donors for his own needs on social media, then sold the plasma through a middleman. Young cybersleuths are trying to help by cruising social media sites to find scammers. Helly Malviya, a university student, flagged a Twitter post advertising a drug, tocilizumab, an anti-inflammatory drug sometimes used to treat COVID-19 patients with pneumonia that is hard to find in India. The seller wanted $2,000 in advance. Malviya flagged the post as a possible scam and received a flurry of messages, but they were from people desperate for the drug. “This is the kind of helplessness people are facing these days,” she said. Remdesivir, the antiviral drug, has been the focus of a number of scams. The police in New Delhi recently said they had arrested four people working at medical facilities who swiped unused vials of remdesivir from dead patients and sold them for about $400 each. Before the drug became so scarce in India, hospitals were charging about $65 for it. The Surin family, from the city of Lucknow, recently paid more than $1,400 to a middleman for six doses of remdesivir. Lucky Surin, an event manager, said the family had little choice. Her mother and sister-in-law were seriously sick. Her mother has since died. “What do we do?” asked Surin. “If the doctor has prescribed it, then you have to buy it.” Dr. Jawed Khan, owner of the hospital that prescribed the drug for the Surins but couldn’t provide it, said families could procure their own and physicians would check vials and labels for authenticity. Some scammers try to get around such safeguards. The police in the western state of Gujarat this month discovered thousands of vials of fake remdesivir during a bust. A tipster led them to a factory where they recovered 3,371 vials that were filled with glucose, water and salt. Many other doses had already been sold and maybe even put into patients’ bodies, the Gujarat police said, posing a public health risk of unknown scale. Those who turn to the black market often know they are taking a gamble. Anirudh Singh Rathore, a 59-year-old cloth trader in New Delhi, was desperately seeking remdesivir for his ill wife, Sadhna. He acquired two vials at the government-mandated price of about $70 each. He needed four more. Through social media, he found a seller willing to part with four more vials for about five times that price. First, two arrived. When the second two were delivered, he noticed the packaging was different from the first batch. They had been made by different companies, the seller explained. The Rathores had their doubts, but Sadhna’s oxygen levels were dropping and they were desperate. Singh Rathore said they gave the doses to the doctors, who injected them without being able to determine whether they were real or fake. On May 3, Sadhna Rathore died. Singh Rathore filed a police report and one of the sellers was arrested, he said, but he has been racked with guilt. “I have the regret that probably my wife would have been saved if those injections were original,” he said, adding that the police had sent the vials to be tested. “People are using the crisis period for their own benefit,” Singh Rathore said. “This is a moral crisis.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mortgage rates are low because of COVID — but property taxes are much higher

    The pandemic is largely to blame for your soaring tax bill.

  • Vaccine Costs to Strain India’s Already Frail State Budgets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The world’s worst coronavirus outbreak is set to stretch the already strained budgets of Indian states, making it more costly to borrow just when they need the money to cushion their economies.India’s 28 states will have to foot about $5 billion or more in vaccination costs after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal government suddenly made them responsible for inoculating most adults from May 1. Since they hadn’t budgeted for the jabs or steps to tackle a second wave, their options to meet the additional expense are limited to cutting capital expenditures, selling public assets and boosting borrowing.A simple calculation shows it will cost states 354 billion rupees ($4.8 billion) to give two vaccine shots to about 590 million Indians in the 18-to-44 age group, at a combined cost of 600 rupees per person. If vaccinations are extended to those under 18 years old, the expense could rise to 0.25% of gross domestic product, or about $7 billion, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. economist Madhavi Arora.The additional burden couldn’t have come at a worse time for states, which are facing higher yields on market borrowings this year amid the threat of widening fiscal deficits.Failure by India’s provinces to raise and spend enough money risks holding back the recovery from a rare recession last year. That’s because states account for 60% of total government spending on asset creation and infrastructure building, which drive jobs creation and consumption.In addition, provinces are having difficulty attracting foreign investors despite paying yields that are typically higher than those on federal government debt. Global funds have used only 1.2% of the 676-billion rupee investment limit available to them in notes issued by states as of May 10, down from 4.8% two years ago, data from the Clearing Corp. of India Ltd. show.Sell Assets“Finances are bound to be affected,” said T. S. Singh Deo, health and commercial tax minister of the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. “The axe will certainly fall on capital expenditure.”Modi’s government has encouraged states to sell assets to fund spending plans in the current year. That’s one way to bring down the debt burden, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, an ex-Wall Street banker and newly appointed finance minister of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.“Everything is on the table,” he said. “We will cut back on a bunch of spending that we don’t think is essential during this time. We will try to raise new sources of funds. We will try to do some restructuring of the debt. We will look at asset sales.”The pandemic has changed states’ budgets significantly, according to the central bank. The average gross deficit for states that presented their budgets before Covid was 2.4% of output, while after the lockdown it stood at 4.6% in the year ended in March, the Reserve Bank of India said.Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, saw the gap widen to 4.17% of the state’s GDP in the year ended March 31, compared to the prescribed limit of 3%. Bihar, among the nation’s most impoverished provinces, estimated the gap at almost 7%.They may miss their goal of narrowing the budget gap this year. Although there’s no national lockdown this time to stem the deadly second wave of the pandemic, several states have imposed local movement curbs that are hurting economic activity and revenue collection. That’s nudging many economists to cut their double-digit growth forecasts for the current fiscal year. What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Daily activity index for India has steadily declined since the last week of March, which broadly coincides with the rise in the country’s lockdown stringency levels.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full research, click hereThe Nomura India Business Resumption Index fell to levels last seen in June 2020 -- to 61.9 for the week ending May 16 from 66.1 in the seven days prior. The drop continues to be driven by a sharp fall in mobility, Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi wrote in a report to clients.There’s “renewed uncertainty regarding the near-term economic outlook,” said economists led by Aditi Nayar at ICRA Ltd, the local rating arm of Moody’s Investors Service. That “may modestly constrain the indirect tax collections of those particular states.”To bridge the gap, the western Indian state of Rajasthan is planning to sell or lease out unused properties. Telangana, a southern state, is planning to sell land parcels to raise about 145 billion rupees, according to local media reports.Still, there’s no guarantee these deals will come through. Even the federal government has failed to achieve divestment targets for the past two years after failing to sell flag carrier Air India Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corp., a state-owned oil refiner. Those sales have been carried forward to the current year.The northern Indian state of Punjab plans to cut capital spending and instead boost health care expenditure, its Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said.“States have to fend for themselves,” he said. “Even though we increased our health budget by 18% this year, I see my health budget going up further on account of this emergency. There is no other way.”(Updates with Nomura activity index reading in the 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • JFK ‘told Secret Service to keep a distance away’ before assassination

    Mr Kennedy worried that having agenct tailing him was ‘giving the wrong impression’

  • Four-year-old boy found murdered in Dallas street

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • Marco Rubio claims US needs to tackle ‘stigma’ and take UFOs seriously

    ‘I don't think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer’, says senator

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’ relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’ wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him

  • Liz Cheney calls her replacement Elise Stefanik ‘complicit’ in Trump’s ‘big lie’

    The Wyoming congresswoman says millions of Trump supporters have been ‘misled’ by former president

  • Dramatic video shows a bleacher collapsing inside a West Bank synagogue, killing at least 2 people and injuring 150 more

    The bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue, the Associated Press reported, as people gathered to mark the start of Shavuot.

  • Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

    The bill will be named after Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers

  • How the Canes became a Cup contender: Good drafting, good trades, and a little luck

    General manager Don Waddell, coach Rod Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes staff assembled a team that has a good chance to go deep in the playoffs. here’s how it came together.

  • Lord Frost accuses EU of 'purist point scoring' over Northern Ireland

    The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator has accused the EU of “purist point scoring” over the bloc’s overzealous enforcement of the Northern Ireland Protocol and hinted that it could be scrapped altogether. Lord Frost, who was ennobled and given a Cabinet role for his work on the Brexit deal, said negotiators “had not anticipated” the EU’s tough enforcement of rules on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which he said makes “no sense”. The UK Government believes checks on goods that travel across the Irish Sea to their final destination in Northern Ireland should not be subject to the same border checks as goods which are at risk of entering the EU single market by travelling into the Republic of Ireland. The Northern Ireland Protocol established a system that effectively creates a customs border in the Irish Sea, which is unpopular with unionists and has led to increased tension at the ports in Northern Ireland in recent months.

  • Kenny Mayne: I'm leaving ESPN. You know that, but here's the story in my own words

    Kenny Mayne is calling it an ESPN career this month after 27 years. The longtime "SportsCenter" anchor is going out as unpredictable as ever.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban says he holds 3,250 dogecoin that he bought with his son - and earns added inflows from Dallas Mavericks sales

    The "Shark Tank" host said since dogecoin is mined on a fixed schedule, it could grow to become a feasible payment mechanism.