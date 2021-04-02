The Ransomware Threat to Retail Is Still Real

Adriana Lee
·4 min read

Despite earlier reports suggesting that ransomware payments were on the decline, the momentum of cyber attacks appears to be alive and well. Just ask men’s wear brand Boggi Milano.

A hacker group dubbed Ragnarok boasted that it stole roughly 40 gigabytes of corporate data from Boggi Milano servers. Similar to the ransomware attack on Kmart last year, the information at stake related to human resource content, not e-commerce or shopper data.

More from WWD

The Italian luxury brand didn’t immediately respond to a WWD request for comment, but has acknowledged the cyber hack publicly and indicated that an investigation is underway.

Ransomware attacks are a digital version of an old scheme, with a bad actor taking something and then demanding ransom for it. The tech version typically involves hackers using malicious software to take control of a network, server or other systems and freezing the organization out, or stealing company data.

There was reason to hope there would be less motivation for the cyber extortion. The Federal Bureau of Investigations said that at least $144.35 million in Bitcoin — the preferred currency in ransomware situations — have been paid between 2013 to 2019 in ransom. But according to data from ransomware incident-response platform Coveware, pay-offs were on a downward slide last year.

Fewer companies are willing to pay, since they have less trust that the stolen data would be deleted and “exfiltrated data is made public despite the victim paying,” the firm said in a February report. Across the incidents tracked by Coveware, average ransom payments fell 34 percent last year and median ransom payments dropped 55 percent.

The concept of starving thieves of profitability may seem sound, but it’s not yet clear how much of a deterrent it has been.

Coveware discovered that the percentage of ransomware attacks involving a threat to release stolen data grew from 50 percent to 70 percent from the third quarter to the fourth. Another anti-fraud outfit estimated that the number of ransomware attacks it tracked grew more than 150 percent across 2020. In retail, the string of victims last year included In Sport of New South Wales, Luxottica in Italy, American toy company Mattel, Chilean-based multinational retail giant Cencosud, South Korean fashion and retail company E-Land and, of course, Kmart in the U.S.

In the latter case, a December attack targeting the struggling American chain left several of its network servers encrypted and took its human resources site offline.

The trend continues in 2021 and the stakes appear to be growing. Prior to the latest incident at Boggi Milano, Dairy Farm, a Hong Kong-based retail giant for groceries, health and beauty and home furnishings, was hit by REvil ransomware group in January. The hackers zeroed in on its network and encrypted devices, then demanded $30 million.

Cyber crime is always troubling and potentially very damaging. But for brands and retailers, such recent acts only add to the extraordinary pressures wrought by the coronavirus, which also fueled an increase of other illicit activity like fraud. According to fraud-prevention firm Sift, the average value of fraudulent purchase attempts jumped 69 percent last year.

Lockdowns have driven so much of the world to the web, and apparently online thieves have found irresistible opportunity in that. According to FBI figures, cyber crime in 2020 has cost more than $4 billion in losses.

For ransomware attacks, a report by London-based defense think tank The Royal United Services Institute and cybersecurity company BAE Systems described that combination of pandemic factors, along with malicious software that’s now easier to use and distribute, as a “perfect storm” paving the way for more incidents.

“Ransomware gangs have not taken a break during this pandemic, and [Boggi Milano] is another example of the fact that any industry is a target,” said Erich Kron, security awareness advocate at cybersecurity company KnowBe4.

The risk to global organizations may be particularly deep, given their extensive operations. For instance, Boggi Milano runs roughly 200 shops in 38 countries. But that also means culprits could face steeper penalties, with liability across multiple regions, Kron noted.

As for what companies can do to mitigate the risks, the security expert recommended having a data loss prevention system in place, along with a few commonsense measures.

Since ransomware is primarily spread through unsecured remote access points and email phishing, companies should focus on those areas. “[And] wherever possible, organizations should employ multi-factor authentication to secure email and login accounts, closely monitor any remote access portals and train users to spot and report email phishing attacks,” he urged.

People tend to be the biggest security vulnerabilities that companies face. While mitigating risky human behavior may seem rather low-tech, it’s one of the most crucial ways to address this high-tech risk.

Recommended Stories

  • 'This affects all of us': Marches, rallies against Asian hate crimes see widespread participation

    People united across the country this weekend against crimes targeting Asian Americans. Marchers gathered in cities like New York and Washington.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s latest argument to be released on bail? Being held in jail is sexist

    Ghislaine Maxwell has so far unsuccessfully argued that her detention in a Brooklyn jail is harsh, harmful to her health and hinders her ability to adequately prepare for her trial scheduled for July. In her latest bid to be released on bail, the former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein says that her confinement is also sexist.

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • Defending Miami Open champ Ash Barty reaches final; Korda, Tsitsipas lose quarterfinals

    Sebastian Korda’s spectacular Miami Open run is over.

  • Residents drum up Easter spirit in spite of pandemic

    When Holy Week processions were cancelled because of Spain's COVID-19 restrictions, keeping a Good Friday drumming tradition alive took on extra importance for the residents of Calanda. Dressed in vivid purple costumes, they played the drums in the streets, in front of houses or from balconies as part of the 'Rompida de la Hora' (Breaking of the hour). "This Holy Week is a little sadder because I like to be with my friends and play the Calanda drum with them but we hope that next year this will pass and let us get together," said Ivan Rodriguez, 24, a drummer and local resident.

  • CDC says vaccinated Americans don’t need COVID-19 tests, quarantine to travel

    It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.

  • India Covid-19 vaccination for 45+: Third phase launched as cases rise

    The decision has come amid a sharp increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

  • L.A. Affairs: I found my sixth-grade crush on Tinder

    I was sitting in a bar with two friends and looking at my Tinder app. Edan's nickname popped up. Wait. It couldn't be my sixth-grade crush, could it?

  • Microsoft has landed a multimillion-dollar contract with the US army to make mixed-reality headsets for soldiers

    The headsets will give soldiers "next-generation night vision" and "enhanced situational awareness," per the army and Microsoft.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • Riz Ahmed: 'Listening is not just with your ears'

    The Oscar-nominated star of Sound of Metal on why it was his hardest and most rewarding screen role.

  • Officials: Elementary teacher solicited sex with 2-year-old

    A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

  • Jill Biden dons wig and air hostess costume to give passengers April Fools' Day surprise

    Jill Biden, who is known for her love of practical jokes, gave journalists an April Fools' Day Surprise to remember on a flight back to the White House from California. During meal service on Thursday, a flight attendant wearing a airline costume an a dark wig with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars. The First Lady later returned, whipped off the wig and shouted “April Fools'” as she revealed her identity, according to a report from reporters onboard Executive One Foxtrot. Members of the media were fooled - but so were members of the former school teacher’s staff.

  • Hunter Biden Acknowledges Compromising Laptop ‘Absolutely’ May Belong to Him

    Hunter Biden acknowledged recently that a laptop left at a Delaware computer-repair shop in 2019 filled with compromising information “absolutely” could be his. “I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air this weekend. “I have no idea.” “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he added. The acknowledgment comes months after the New York Post first reported on the emails, which suggest Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then–vice president Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015. The emails purportedly show that Hunter Biden made the introduction less than a year before his father pushed Ukranian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company. The documents, which Rudy Giuliani, then on the legal team of President Trump, gave to the paper, were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved. It was seized by the FBI months later. A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News in October that the emails are “authentic,” while officials at the FBI and the Justice Department agreed with then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s comments that the laptop is “not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.” According to the New York Post, other emails on the laptop featured Hunter Biden exploring potential business deals with China’s largest private energy company. He called one such deal “interesting for me and my family.” The laptop also reportedly held personal photos and recordings, including a video that purportedly shows Hunter Biden using drugs and engaging in sexual activity. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans concluded their investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in September, finding that the Obama administration had ignored “glaring warning signs” when the younger Biden joined the board of Burisma. The board position “created an immediate potential conflict of interest” because his father, who was vice president at the time, was involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, the report said. However, both President Biden and his son have denied any wrongdoing.

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • USS Johnston: Sub dives to deepest-known shipwreck

    A submersible has reached the USS Johnston, which lies 6.5km beneath the waves in the Pacific.

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.

  • A member of Baylor’s first Final Four team praises Baylor’s current Final Four team

    Jack Robinson, a member of Baylor’s first Final Four team in 1948, is thrilled to see the Bears return to that stage.