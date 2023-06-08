Rantoul shooting victim ID'd

Jun. 8—URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup today identified Jordan A. Richardson, 18, of Rantoul, as the man killed Wednesday by a Rantoul police officer.

Northrup said Mr. Richardson was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He had been shot about an hour earlier in the 400 block of Belle Avenue by an officer who was pursuing him after a traffic stop.

Mr. Richardson was the passenger in a car in which police found cannabis. Rantoul police said he ran from the car, dropped a gun, then picked it back up and kept going. When he fell to the ground and turned toward the officer with the gun still in his hand, an officer fired a single shot that hit Mr. Richardson.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Because a Rantoul police officer fired the fatal shot, Mr. Richardson's death is being investigated by a team of police officers from other jurisdictions.