Ranworth Broad: Ospreys could breed for the first time in 25 years

A wildlife charity says it is hopeful that a rare bird of prey may breed in a region for the first time in 25 years.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) says regular sightings have been made of a male osprey at the Ranworth Broad nature reserve, near Norwich.

A pair of ospreys were present for most of last summer and a roosting platform was created.

The male bird recently returned and has been showing interest in the nest site, NWT said.

Ospreys are migratory birds, present in the UK in summer and currently nest in parts of Scotland, Cumbria, the East Midlands and Wales.

The NWT said it is not unusual to see a travelling osprey over any large body of water, with the Norfolk Broads often playing host to several on their journey to Scotland.

Adam Pimble, from the NWT, said: "This could be the first breeding pair of osprey in the Broads for nearly a quarter of a century.

"We would usually expect a female to arrive around four weeks after the male, so the next few weeks are going to be nail-biting waiting to see if she arrives.

"Sadly there is no guarantee, as habitat destruction, pollution and continuing persecution makes migrating a perilous affair. With some luck and lots of hope, who knows, we may be celebrating another conservation success story for Norfolk."

NWT was established in 1926 and manages more than 50 nature reserves and other protected sites around the county.

