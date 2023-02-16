Raoul Pal says AI could become the 'biggest bubble of all time': Morning Brief

4
Jared Blikre
·5 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @SPYJared. Read this and more market news on the go with the Yahoo Finance App.

The AI genie has escaped the bottle with a velocity not matched in modern human history, and investors are starting to take notice. Wednesday, C3.ai (AI) and SoundHound AI (SOUN) added to their 2023 gains — each up about 120% this year.

Despite the outperformance of these thematic AI names, the industry is still relatively small, leaving many investors wondering how to invest. Already, one veteran macro trader is peering far beyond the hype, warning that investment in AI could be the "biggest bubble of all time."

Raoul Pal, the CEO and founder of Real Vision Group, recently spoke to Yahoo Finance Uncut about the tremendous growth in artificial intelligence as well as the knock-on effects of mass adoption. He believes that the number of applications for AI is set to explode, and we are not yet ready to deal with the implications of this exponential growth.

Pal argues that hand-in-hand with the growth story, AI will usher in a global deflationary shock — one of the largest the world has ever seen.

"I think it might be bigger [by] orders of magnitude than China joining the [World Trade Organization]. I can't express how powerful what is happening is," he said, referring to the 2001 WTO decision that paved the way for China to become a manufacturing and trade juggernaut — ushering in an era of cheap imported goods for Americans.

Similarly, experts forecast that AI will replace many workers while lowering the cost of goods and services for consumers.

But despite the lofty visions of industry insiders and investors looking for the next big thing, the technology is still relatively young, with few investing opportunities at scale. Guardforce AI (GFAI), and BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) are pure-play names attracting attention. But even the largest among them — the aforementioned enterprise-software leader, C3.ai — only has a market cap of $2.5 billion.

Artificial Intelligence-themed stocks and funds attracting attention (not comprehensive)
Artificial Intelligence-themed stocks and funds attracting attention (not comprehensive)

In the universe of funds, several thematic ETFs include AI — but mostly in addition to the larger robotics theme. The lone exception appears to be the WisdomTree AI and Innovation Fund (WTAI). (Though, a smartly-named ETF with the ticker CHAT recently filed for registration in the U.S.)

But investors needn't chase illiquid small-cap stocks to invest in AI.

"[F]or the average person, right now, the easiest two ways [to invest in AI] are Microsoft and Google," says Pal, adding that both companies are pivoting their entire business models to embrace AI.

Microsoft (MSFT) may have an early-mover advantage with ChatGPT. But behind the scenes, Alphabet's Google (GOOGL, GOOG) has been investing in other complementary technologies, which should become major investment opportunities down the road, says Pal.

"[D]on't forget — Google's got robotics. Google's got EV. Google's got self driving ... [T]hey've got quantum computing — all in their Google X Labs, which we don't even know about. It's all behind the curtain."

As users adopt these new technologies, the companies that offer them at scale should benefit from network effects — a self-reinforcing phenomenon that exponentially increases their network activity. Semiconductors also fall into this category, says Pal. Companies like Nvidia (NVDA) are key to processing AI data, and they are likely to benefit as the technology becomes more widespread.

There will be more high-profile AI failures — some funny, and some scary, as the technology worms its way into our everyday lives and mission-critical systems. But the deck is stacked in favor of exponential growth.

While it may seem premature to worry about a bubble in any asset when investors are still reeling front last year's drubbing, Pal focuses on some of the near-term effects. "If there's ever a reason for the major technology stocks to really have another leg higher, it's on [AI]," he says.

Watch the entire 50-minute interview with Raoul Pal on Yahoo Finance Uncut above.

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI Final Demand, month-over-month, January (0.4% expected, -0.5% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI Excluding Food and Energy, month-over-month, January (0.3% expected, 0.1% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI Final Demand, year-over-year, January (5.4% expected, 6.2% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI Excluding Food and Energy, year-over-year, January (4.9% expected, 5.5% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Housing Starts, January (1.353 million expected, 1.382 during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Building Permits, January (1.350 million expected, 1.330 million during prior month, revised to 1.337 million)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Housing Starts, month-over-month, January (-2.1% expected, -1.4% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Building Permits, month-over-month, January (1.0% expected, -1.62% during prior month, revised to -1.0%)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial Jobless Claims, week ended Feb. 11 (200,000 expected, 196,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing Claims, week Feb. 4 (1.689 million expected, 1.688 million during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Index, February (-6.9 expected, -8.9 during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: New York Fed Services Business Activity, February (-21.4 during prior month, revised to -13.7)

Earnings

  • BJ Restaurants (BJRI), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Constellation Energy (CEG), ConEdison (ED), Crocs (CROX), Datadog (DDOG), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), Dropbox (DBX), Hasbro (HAS), Hyatt Hotels (H), Paramount Global (PARA), Shake Shack (SHAK), WeWork (WE)

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • S&P 500 Haters Now Make Enough in Treasuries to Bid Stocks Farewell

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging bond yields have been rattling investors for a year. Why they’re a problem for people hooked on an asset as volatile as equities can be seen by juxtaposing stocks with some of the safest securities in the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Ric

  • A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

    The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.

  • Seeking AI Exposure? 3 Stocks to Consider

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's new shiny toy in 2023, with investors clamoring to find exposure to the technology. After all, it's easy to understand why following ChatGPT's explosion in popularity.

  • Barrick CEO Says Inflation Not Over as Costs Weigh on Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp.’s top executive says inflation is going to be sticking around to hobble the mining industry for a while longer.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsDespite exp

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Warns of ‘Volmageddon 2.0’ Risk in Options

    (Bloomberg) -- The explosive rise of short-dated options is creating event risk on the scale of the stock market’s early-2018 volatility implosion, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUkraine to Recei

  • Debt ceiling: CBO finds government could be at risk of default ‘between July and September’

    The agency further warned that its projected exhaustion date — commonly known as the X-date — remains uncertain.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s $1 Billion Stock Deal: What to Know

    The retailer faces doubts about its long-term survival even after getting an unusual financial lifeline.

  • 10 Investors Score $117 Billion On Tesla Stock's Double 'Bubble'

    What's it like to make more than $110 billion in five weeks on just one S&P 500 stock? Ask the largest owners of Tesla stock.

  • Cathie Wood Reveals One of the Key Theories She's Banking on for Her Firm's Tesla Investment

    The EV revolution is (nearly) upon us, according to Ark Invest guru Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood recently predicted that shares of the electric vehicle titan will reach $1,500 to $1,600 by 2028. "Tesla is one of the most profound AI [artificial intelligence] companies out there," she told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Popped Tuesday Morning

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rallied out of the gate Tuesday, climbing as much as 7.4%. The catalyst that sent the provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software climbing was not only the general tailwind that has been driving AI stocks lately, but better-than-expected results from a rival in the space. Fellow AI specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) released its fourth-quarter report after the market close yesterday, and the results received a warm welcome from investors.

  • Barbara Corcoran explains why, 'It's a great time to build a business'

    Barbara Corcoran, star of ABC's "Shark Tank," weighs in on the explosion of businesses that have been created over the last year and what it takes to succeed. Key video takeways 0:00 Everybody wants to be an entrepreneur today, they had time to sit home and think that they really don't like their job and they really don't want to answer to their boss and they think the golden ticket is to start your own business. 0:10 But the real question is how many of these people are going to succeed? 0:14 It's not easy to build a business. 0:15 It's a great time to build a business because there's so much uncertainty and concern. 0:20 So people are open minded to new ideas and new concepts, but to actually succeed in business takes a certain type of person and most of the people who are opening their shops are not that type of individual, which is they have to have tremendous enthusiasm, a phenomenal work ethic and more than anything else, they have to be aggressive and a lot of people mix up starting a business with enjoying a hobby, so we're going to have to wait and see how they go. 0:46 But how great is it that people are taking their own life into their hands and deciding to take control and start their own business? 0:54 That's the best news of all Click here for the full interview with Barbara Corcoran

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Keeps Climbing; Shopify, Roku, Cisco Are Key Earnings Movers

    The stock market keeps rallying through potential headwinds. Shopify, Roku and Cisco led earnings movers late.

  • Time to Take a Bite Out of Apple ETFs Following Warren Buffett?

    Warren Buffett has loaded up on Apple shares in the fourth quarter. This may boost Apple ETFs despite recent earnings weakness.

  • Starbucks' Schultz declines to appear before Senate panel

    Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schutz has declined a request to appear before a Senate committee seeking to question him about the coffee chain's response to an ongoing unionization campaign at the company's U.S. stores. In declining the call from the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Shultz earned a stern rebuke from the committee’s chairman, Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Apparently, it is easier for Mr. Schultz to fire workers who are exercising their constitutional right to form unions and to intimidate others who may be interested in joining a union than to answer questions from elected officials,” Sanders, a Vermont Independent, said Wednesday in a statement.

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 4 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    Warren Buffett has stated in the past that he doesn't like to sit on a mountain of cash. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F and 13G filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. Buffett's biggest purchase in Q4 was adding to Berkshire's stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Crushing the Market -- and They're Still Screaming Buys

    The stock market started 2023 on an upbeat note, with the Nasdaq Composite notching 14.3% gains so far this year. History suggests that the stock market could have a much better 2023 and even go on a bull run this year. As a result, now is likely a good time for investors to add some solid Nasdaq stocks to their portfolios that have been on fire in 2023 and could end the year with more gains.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top Stock Picks for 2023

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Jim Cramer’s top stock picks for 2023. To skip our detailed analysis of the market’s current condition, you can go directly to see Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2023. According to a CNBC article published this February, Cramer believes that the Federal Reserve […]

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    With a modest dividend yield, this longtime dividend grower may not seem like a great income option, but it really is.