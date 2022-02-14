Rap artist Drake won big chunk of change on Super Bowl wager about Odell Beckham, Jr.

The opening score of Super Bowl LVI meant big bucks for rap artist Drake.

With 6 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Look away Browns fans

pic.twitter.com/XNMCFmlMeE — PFF (@PFF) February 13, 2022

That touchdown meant rap artist Drake had won a sizable amount of money. Drake had wagered a half-million dollars that Beckham would have a touchdown at any point in the game.

The Action Network shared this look at Drake’s wager, which won him a cool $575,000.

DRAKE JUST WON BIG ON THAT OBJ TD pic.twitter.com/09urRsT5YI — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 13, 2022

Drake wasn’t alone in betting on OBJ, the former Browns and Giants star. An OBJ score was a popular wager, as Yahoo Sports noted.