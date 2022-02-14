Rap artist Drake won big chunk of change on Super Bowl wager about Odell Beckham, Jr.

Matt Rourke/AP
Pete Grathoff
·1 min read

The opening score of Super Bowl LVI meant big bucks for rap artist Drake.

With 6 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

That touchdown meant rap artist Drake had won a sizable amount of money. Drake had wagered a half-million dollars that Beckham would have a touchdown at any point in the game.

The Action Network shared this look at Drake’s wager, which won him a cool $575,000.

Drake wasn’t alone in betting on OBJ, the former Browns and Giants star. An OBJ score was a popular wager, as Yahoo Sports noted.

