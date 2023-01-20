Rape case against failed House of Rep. candidate Bud May dropped

Jan. 19—RAPID CITY — The alleged rape charges filed against failed South Dakota House of Representatives candidate, Bud May, were dropped following a preliminary hearing on January 17, 2023.

The charges alleged that on Sunday, November 13, 2022, May attacked a woman in a bar bathroom at approximately 4 a.m. After being booked to the Pennington County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape, he was formally charged with the Class 1 felony on Nov. 15.

The state alleged in the beginning stages of his case that May had told law enforcement, "I'm 6-foot-8 and white, it's all consensual."

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue referenced the 12-page sealed police reports during May's Nov. 15 initial appearance, noting that officer reports indicated that the alleged victim was hiding behind a bar counter when officers arrived on scene, with dirt, blood, and an abrasion on her face. According to the police notes, she informed them that May had raped her in multiple ways.

Bogue set May's bond at $7,500 cash only, which May posted the following day.

The charges came several days after May suffered a loss in his race to represent District 27 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. However, his mother, Rep. Liz May, R-Kyle, won re-election with 27% of votes in a four-way race.

According to Senior Deputy State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond, prosecutor of the case, the state would have gone forward with the charge had the woman wanted to cooperate. Should the woman decide to cooperate, however, the state will move forward with the case.