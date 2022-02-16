Rape case dropped due to alleged victim not participating in case

Feb. 16—Editor's note: This story details accusations of sexual violence.

Cleveland County District Court has dismissed a case against a man accused of rape because the alleged victim did not attend court dates.

Paul Dixon was charged Sept. 14, 2021 with first-degree rape after allegedly confessing he had sex with a woman while she was drunk. Cleveland County sheriff's officials accused Dixon of confessing he performed sexual acts with the woman on Sept. 12 while she was drunk to the point she couldn't make informed choices, the probable cause affidavit reads.

The alleged victim told deputies she didn't remember the acts and said she "would have never given consent" to have sex with Dixon. A witness told deputies the woman was possibly unconscious and that Dixon fled the area when he was confronted, the affidavit reads.

A summary order filed Friday in District Court says the state moved to dismiss Dixon's case "due to lack of victim participation" and "costs to state." The case was listed as dismissed that day, according to court records.