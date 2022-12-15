Rape case investigation growth 'steady' despite backlog

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab - Getty Images

A new Government report says a pledge to more than double the number of rape cases investigated and reaching court by the end of the current parliament is "within reach".

The review says there have been increases in police referrals, charges, convictions and cases reaching court, while the average number of days between a police referral and a suspect being charged has fallen, the Press Association reports.

The review also says the time it takes for a case to reach court has "worsened", while the number of outstanding cases has risen, with the Criminal Bar Association strike cited as a factor.

A joint foreword, by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and victims and sentencing minister Ed Argar reads: "A year and a half on, there is cause for cautious optimism. We are making steady, incremental progress."

The report cites latest criminal justice data showing that 901 cases were referred by the police to the Crown Prosecution Service in the second quarter of 2022 - up 95pc from the 2019 quarterly average.

But since April the number of outstanding cases in the crown courts has been rising, after falling between June 2021 and March 2022, reaching 62,500 cases at the end of September.

The review also says timeliness at the court stage has worsened, acknowledging that waits for trials can cause "significant distress".

The Government has brought in powers aimed at stopping "unnecessary and intrusive" requests for victims' phones, and enabled all adults alleging they are a victim of sexual offences to have their cross-examination pre-recorded.

Mr Raab and Mr Argar said they are "restless to go further and faster for rape victims", adding: "Huge challenges remain."

They plan to more than quadruple the funding for victim support from £41m in 2009/10 to £192m by 2024-25, which will allow more specialist advocates to be recruited.

A separate report, published by the Home Office, outlines findings from Operation Soteria, a programme aimed at transforming the way the police and CPS respond to rape cases.

Among the four forces involved in the first year of the programme, the report found that police investigators lack sufficient specialist knowledge about sexual offending, which impacts on victim engagement and the quality and outcome of investigations.

It said that "disproportionate investigation effort was being put into testing the credibility of a victim's account", with a need to "rebalance investigations to include a thorough investigation of suspects' offending behaviours".

It also found that processes and procedure "often trumped" empathetic engagement with victims.

It also identified "great variability" in officers' attitudes, beliefs, and behaviour concerning rape and sexual offences, such as disbelief of victims.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the report showed there were "big obstacles to overcome" but added: "But there are also early signs of improvement and I'm determined to build on these to deliver a sustainable shift in the way rape is investigated."

Chief Constable Sarah Crew, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for adult sexual offences said the programme had been met with "a genuine willingness and openness to change".