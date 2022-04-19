Rape charge against former UGA star football player Bacarri Rambo is dismissed

A rape charge against former University of Georgia All-American football safety Bacarri Rambo was dismissed Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

The charge was dismissed by an order from the Western Circuit District’s Attorney’s Office and signed by Superior Court Judge Patrick Haggard, according to Rambo’s Athens lawyer, Kim Stephens.

“I’m pleased with the D.A.’s office,” Stephens said. “After viewing some material we provided to them after he had been arrested, it brought into question the veracity of the allegation and charge made.”

An actual copy of the dismissal was not available late Tuesday, but Jenna Vaisvil, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office, said the office determined it was in "the best interest of protecting the victim from additional trauma to dismiss this case.”

“Our office sought input from the victim and the decision was made to dismiss only after the victim was contacted and options were discussed,” she said. “The victim does agree with the results.”

The charge against Rambo was made after a 21-year-old UGA student told police that Rambo raped her in June 2020 in an apartment on West Broad Street.

Rambo, 31, was a heralded player for the Bulldogs and played five seasons in the NFL after his college career ended in 2012.

Stephens said his client, who attended the Tuesday morning hearing, was relieved that the charge was dismissed.

