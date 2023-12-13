Rape charge filed against man accused of throwing girl off I-290 bridge six years ago

Joshua Hubert, left, returned to court Wednesday, this time to face a rape charge. He is represented by Kevin Larson.

WORCESTER – A man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl and throwing her from an Interstate 290 bridge into Lake Quinsigamond in 2017 is now accused of raping the child, according to court records.

Joshua Hubert, 41, pleaded not guilty to single counts of aggravated rape and rape of a child in Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday.

The Worcester man previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and single counts of kidnapping a child under 16 and strangulation or suffocation.

On the latest charge, no bail was set as Hubert had already posted $50,000 bail after the earlier charges. He wears a GPS as he awaits trial.

Prosecutors allege Hubert was a friend of the girl’s family and was at their cookout on Aug. 26, 2017. Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 27, Shrewsbury police were called to a home on Lear Street for a well-being check.

Hubert had allegedly put the girl in his car, strangled her and threw her from the I-290 bridge, according to prosecutors. The latest charge alleges he sexually assaulted her.

The girl survived the fall, made her way to shore and sought help at a house on the Shrewsbury side of the lake.

Hubert is due to appear in court Feb. 7.

In a statement, defense lawyer Kevin C. Larson said Hubert maintains his innocence, as he has from the beginning.

"The new indictments do not change anything from our perspective, other than further delaying an inevitable trial," said Larson. "Mr. Hubert is eagerly awaiting the chance to finally clear his name.

"We are confident that once all the evidence comes out at the actual trial, Mr. Hubert will be acquitted by the jury."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Rape charge filed against man who allegedly threw girl off I-290 bridge in '17