Rape charges against 19-year-old held for Schuylkill County Court

Jul. 14—POTTSVILLE — A man arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Pottsville last year had all charges against him held for Schuylkill County Court during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Ryan J. Matukewicz, 19, who currently lives at 201 S. Delaware Ave., Minersville, sat silently as Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley ordered charges of felony rape and statutory sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and corruption of minors held for court.

Reiley rendered his decision after a hearing that only included testimony of the alleged victim about what occurred on July 9, 2021.

On the stand, the girl said she was at a block party in Minersville with friends and wanted to get a ride to see other friends in Schuylkill Haven.

Knowing Matukewicz through one of his siblings, the girl testified that she used her cellphone to contact him and see if he was able to give her a ride.

Under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer N. Foose, the girl said Matukewicz picked her up in Minersville and that when she got in the car, he began to rub her left thigh and eventually moved his hand higher.

"I had to remove it (his hand) several times," she said. "I asked him to please stop because this is not what I wanted."

She testified that Matukewicz eventually pulled over into a parking lot in the city, where she alleges he took off some of her clothing and raped her.

"He pulled me on top of him," she testified. "I kept saying no and asking him to stop," she said, adding "he put his hand over my mouth and kept going."

After the assault, the teen said she put her clothing back on and that Matukewicz drove her to the home of her friend in Schuylkill Haven like she originally asked.

Under cross-examination by First Assistant Chief Public Defender Andrea L. Thompson, the girl said she did not ask Matukewicz to pull over when he started touching her.

"No, because I had nowhere to go," she said.

When Matukewicz stopped the car, the teen again said she did not try to get out and also said the man did not threaten her.

The girl testified she told no one about the assault and that it only came to light in February when she told a nurse while she was in a hospital.

During closing remarks, Foose told Reiley that she believes the commonwealth met its burden of proof and asked the charges be held for court.

Thompson told the judge she had no argument on the testimony given by the alleged victim.

Reiley then reinstated the $50,000 straight cash bail originally posted by Matukewicz shortly after his arraignment.

That bail was revoked by Reiley on June 29 when the man appeared for a preliminary hearing without obtaining legal representation and also failed to get fingerprinted as ordered.

Reiley told Matukewicz that he will be returned to the Schuylkill County Prison, where he will be processed and released on bail.

The judge stressed to Matukewicz that he must not have any contact with the victim and also have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, with the exception of his younger siblings.

In paperwork filed with the court, Pottsville police Detective Joseph Welsh said he interviewed Matukewicz who, after being read his rights, denied knowing the girl, denied talking with or communicating with her on any social media platform or transporting or socializing with her.

The man also denied ever taking the girl to Schuylkill Haven and also said the only time he saw her was at the Minersville pool, Welsh said.