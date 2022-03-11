Rape charges against Hyannis man dropped at district attorney's request

ORLEANS — An aggravated rape charge filed against Daishawn Williams, in May was dropped Thursday in Orleans District Court.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Max Mitrokostas asked Judge Christopher Welch to drop the charge without explaining why. After the hearing, he deferred any questions to Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore, spokeswoman for District Attorney Michael O'Keefe.

She confirmed the charge was dropped and said the victim requested that the case remains in district court, a request the district attorney is honoring, and that rape cases can only be heard in superior court. She said she could not comment further because the case is still pending.

Williams, 19, still faces five charges that include assault and battery on a person 14 or older, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny from a building in connection with the same case. His pretrial hearing was continued to April 29.

There have been several probable cause hearings (the first on June 23), but the case never moved to superior court due to the witnesses on the plaintiff’s side not being dependable, Williams’ lawyer, Melissa Hendrie said after Thursday's hearing.

Felony charges such as rape go usually before a grand jury, which decides if there is enough evidence for the charges to go forward. Sometimes the district attorney decides to go the route of a probable cause hearing, which allows a judge to decide if there is enough evidence for the charges to go forward. Because the trial will be held in district court the case will go straight to trial.

Hendrie said she had hoped the entire case would be dismissed Thursday, but now that only one charge has been dropped, she is anxious for her client's case to go to trial.

Williams has strongly denied any wrongdoing from the very beginning, she said.

“This has been a case that I have always said from the beginning that there was more to the story,” Hendrie said.

Williams was arrested on May 13 after a car he was driving on Barnstable Road, with his mother and two young siblings as passengers, was stopped near Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis.

Several armed uniformed and plainclothes police officers with guns drawn surrounded the car and ordered Williams to get out. Williams' mother, Tanya Devine, filmed the arrest on her cellphone and posted it on Facebook.

Williams was charged in connection with an alleged attack on a woman at a gathering in a Hyannis hotel on May 2. He was released without bail to the care and custody of his mother and had to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet after a May 25 detention hearing before Welch.

Prosecutors asked that Williams be held without bail because of the severity of the charges and past brushes with the law. Welch said he did not find the case against Williams was "clear and convincing" to warrant being held without bail.

'The damage has been done'

Although the dismissal of the rape charge against Williams is a win for his case, for Devine, it is meaningless.

“The damage has already been done,” she said after the hearing, referring to the fact that Daishawn and his family’s reputation has been harmed by the accusations.

People call Williams' phone and call him a rapist, she said, and that she has been harassed vehemently on social media. Though Devine and her son Williams grew up on the Cape, because of the harassment they have faced, Devine plans to move her family elsewhere.

She hopes that someone can be held accountable for the harm done to her family.

Hendrie said that race has played a crucial role in this case.

“Ultimately what we had here was a white woman that made a complaint about two young black men, and then all of a sudden everything spiraled,” she said.

The alleged victim and the reporting party (the victim’s boyfriend) are both white, while the four young men who were accused either of rape or being a part of the incident were all Black.

Hendrie said that both the alleged victim and the reporting party have posts on social media that suggest concerning views about race.

