New rape charges brought against St. Paul man already accused of breaking into East Side bedrooms

Jan. 4—New charges were brought Monday against a St. Paul man already accused of sneaking into East Side bedrooms at night, stealing items and attempting to sexually assault two people, including a 14-year-old girl.

Dawada Steven Deputie, 33, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after authorities say he raped a woman while attending a bonfire gathering in May. He was charged via warrant because he posted bond in November and was released from jail pending trial for his other cases.

Deputie denies any non-consensual sex, according to the criminal complaint.

St. Paul police were dispatched to the 50th block of Wheelock Parkway East on May 23 after a report of a sexual assault. A woman reported she had been raped by a man later identified as Deputie.

The woman told police that the night before, she and her sister had gone to the residence where her sister's boyfriend lives. Deputie, whom she had not previously met, was present.

They sat around the bonfire drinking and smoking marijuana until the woman became "extremely intoxicated" and retired to a spare bedroom about 2 a.m. to spend the night. She was awaken three hours later with Deputie raping her, according to charges.

When the sister's boyfriend told Deputie to leave, he responded by saying, "I didn't do anything," according to the charges.

Deputie has four other pending cases against him that include charges brought in October of attempted second-degree criminal sexual assault, attempted third-degree criminal sexual assault, two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary.

His criminal record including violating a restraining order, disorderly conduct and drugs.

His next court appearance is set for Feb. 8.