Rape charges filed against Mass. man indicted for throwing 7-year-old girl off I-290 bridge in 2017

A Massachusetts man already indicted for kidnapping a 7-year-old girl and throwing her off an Interstate 290 bridge is now also being accused of raping her, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Hubert was arraigned Wednesday on two additional charges; aggravated rape of a child with force and rape of a child aggravated by age difference, the DA says.

Hubert pleaded not guilty, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

Man indicted for kidnapping, throwing 7-year-old off bridge

Prosecutors say Hubert attended a cookout with the girl’s family on August 26, 2017. Authorities say he took the girl from her Worcester home around 2:30 a.m. the following morning, choked her, and threw her off the Interstate 290 bridge into Lake Quinsigamond.

The girl survived and swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore for help. Prosecutors say the girl had visible, non-life-threatening injuries.

Hubert is due back in court on February 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

