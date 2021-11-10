Rape charges refiled against Richland Township man

Nov. 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown police detectives refiled rape charges against a Richland Township man after the initial charges were withdrawn when the victim chose not to testify, authorities said.

City detectives charged David Francis McCormick Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Old Wasall Road, with three counts each of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. They also charged McCormick with one count of terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, McCormick allegedly assaulted the woman multiple times inside a rental property on D Street in Johnstown, in January.

Police said they spoke with the woman on Jan. 21 in the emergency room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street.

The woman said she moved to Johnstown from Ohio on Jan. 11. McCormick had convinced her to move to Johnstown because he had a house that she could rent, the complaint said.

The alleged assaults occurred in the living room and in a second floor bedroom of the D Street residence.

The woman said she felt threatened by McCormick, who would mention his knife and gun collection and once said, "I will shoot you from a distance," the complaint said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.