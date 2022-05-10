Rape charges withdrawn against Edwardsville man

May 10—WILKES-BARRE — A petition to delete court records of an Edwardsville man was filed minutes after a Luzerne County prosecutor was forced to withdraw rape charges against him on Monday.

Marquise Marcel Sampeur, 26, of Church Street, was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police in December on allegations he raped a woman who went to his then residence on Park Avenue to buy marijuana, according to court records.

Police said the alleged offense occurred Aug. 25, 2018.

Court records say the woman reported Sampeur led her to a bathroom that had a bag of marijuana and a scale. Sampeur told the woman, "I'll give it to you for free if you do me a favor," before dropping his pants and sexually assaulting her, court records say.

Police charged Sampeur with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint and strangulation.

During a status conference before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger said the victim was too traumatized to proceed and testify against Sampeur.

"She does not want to proceed in this matter," Messinger said in court.

Messinger said the woman was inside the courthouse but kept in another location as she feared Sampeur.

Without the alleged victim, Messinger said she was forced to request the rape case be withdrawn, which Sklarosky obliged.

Sampeur's attorney, Peter Paul Olszewski Jr., then filed a petition to expunge any and all records related to the case against Sampeur. The petition will be reviewed by the district attorney's office.