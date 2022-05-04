Rape, drug trafficking among weekend bookings

May 4—Weekend booking in area jails include rape, drug trafficking and theft charges. Other charges frequenting bookings in the area include probation violations, DUI and failure to appear.

Boyd County Detention Center

—Bobby L. Dale, 64, of Louisville, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting $500 or more but under $1,000.

—Darianne M. Short, 28, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—James Meeks-Little, 29, of Detroit, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Jason Blevins, 25, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-offense driving DUI suspended license-aggravated circumstances and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

—Judy A. Romero, 46, of Pedro, Ohio, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking — auto $1,000 or more but under $10,000.

—Rachael E. Cornett, 33, of Morehead, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Thomas Sentell, 43, of Owensboro, was booked Friday as a fugitive from another state.

—Jeffrey Hall, 53, of Ashland, was booked Monday on failure to appear.

Big Sandy Regional

—John D. King, 32, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and a single count of first-degree rape.

—Michael E. Hollan, 43, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and reckless driving.

—Gregory L. Zornes, 39, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Carla M. Conn, 30, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.

—Christopher L. Caldwell, 31, of Salyersville, was booked Monday on third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Carter County

—Jana F. Kiser, 40, of Elizabethtown, was booked Friday as hold for other.

—Jason Easterling, 40, of Williton, was booked Friday as a self-surrender.

—Arie A. Callihan, 51, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances.

—Gary Hogston, 39, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.

—Nicholas W. Herron, 32, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on two counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

—Michael Payne, 19, of London, Ohio, was booked Saturday on two probation violations.

—Harley Eldridge, 28, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on two counts of failure to appear.

Greenup County

—George R. Waggoner, II, 42, of Grayson, was booked Friday in first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, engaging in organized crime and persistent felony offender.

—Schiem L. Gartin, 43, of Russell, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse.

—Kenny E. Netherton, 36, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault-child abuse.

Rowan County

—Angela Flannery, 25, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence or alcohol or substance, failure to wear seat belts and two additional traffic violations.

—Billy J. Caudill, 27, was booked Friday on fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

—Spencer Taul, 27, of Morehead, was booked Friday on unlisted charges.

—Darrell Brown, 41, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances, operating on a suspended or revoked license and improper turning.

—Eric P. Dehart, 41, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court and flagrant non-support.

—Joey Stevens, 47, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

—Chase Ellett, 33, of Hillsboro, was booked Sunday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts and three additional traffic violations.

—Dawn Puckett, 41, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.

—Joseph M. Holder, 47, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.

—Misty Chidester, 37, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

