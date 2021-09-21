Rape, drug trafficking, conspiracy charges filed in Cleveland County

Max Bryan, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
Sep. 21—Editor's note: This story mentions charges and details concerning sexual violence.

Paul Dixon was charged Sept. 14 with first-degree rape after confessing he had sex with a woman while she was drunk.

Dixon on Sept. 12 told Cleveland County sheriff's deputies he and the woman drank the night before and performed three separate consensual sexual acts. But he later admitted in two interviews that the woman was drunk to the point that she was not able to make informed choices, the affidavit reads.

The listed victim told deputies she didn't remember what she and Dixon did, and "would never have given consent" to have sex with him, the affidavit reads. A witness to the incident told deputies the woman wasn't coherent and "was possibly not conscious."

The witness said Dixon fled the area after she confronted him, the affidavit reads.

Dixon's preliminary hearing conference is set for Oct. 12, according to records.

Victor McClain

Victor McClain was charged in Cleveland County District Court Sept. 12 in connection with what police say was drug trafficking and an attempted vehicle theft in Norman.

McClain was charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to commit a felony and 10 misdemeanors in connection with the incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Norman police on the afternoon of Sept. 11 found McClain and a codefendant wearing dark clothes, backpacks and masks in the 1600 block of Lindley Street. McClain fled when police searched him him but was apprehended after the officer in the affidavit successfully fired a Taser blast.

Police in their searches found a loaded firearm, a knife, multiple .22 rounds, pliers, a wedge opener, a screwdriver, a scale, syringes, more than 10 grams of heroin, meth, a yellow powder, marijuana, documents from a car dealership, blank paper tags, a key, money and two credit cards belonging to different people, the affidavit states.

McClain told police he had sold some heroin to the codefendant that night and saw him use it. He also said he and the codefendant planned to use the dealership papers to find a vehicle and steal it with the key they had, the affidavit states.

The key police found on McClain was silver and had the Heritage Auto Group tag attached to the ring. An Oklahoma City police report lists keys stolen from the dealership, which is close to where McClain and the codefendant live, the affidavit states.

The codefendant's name was listed on the vehicle purchase, according to the affidavit.

McClain's preliminary hearing conference is Sept. 29, according to records.

