Rape investigation involving PHS student completed

Oct. 21—The Pullman Police Department has completed its investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a Pullman High School student and referred the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office.

Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the police department determined there is probable cause that a juvenile suspect committed third-degree rape Sept. 1 at a private residence outside of school grounds. He said Pullman High School reported the incident to the police Sept. 8.

The police investigation was completed this week. The prosecutor's office will determine whether to pursue a charge against the suspect. No arrest has been made.

An investigation into another assault that allegedly occurred on school property did not have enough evidence to move forward, Breshears said.

On Sept. 23, Pullman High School students walked out of class and marched to downtown Pullman to protest what they felt was an inadequate response from the school district to a student's claim that she was raped.

They were also upset about an email from school administrators saying a social media post regarding the alleged rape was inaccurate.

"The social media post is not true and the information shared is not accurate," the email says. "Any alleged incidents reported to Pullman High School staff are investigated and reported to the proper authorities. We want to assure you that Pullman High School is a safe place for all."

Police and school officials said at the time that when a school reports a sexual assault, both the Pullman School District and the Pullman Police Department perform investigations.