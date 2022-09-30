Rape, kidnap suspect jailed on $1 million bond

Sep. 30—A frantic 911 call landed a man in Cambria County Prison on Thursday on $1 million bond.

He accused of assaulting three women he imprisoned in a residence on Ebensburg Road in the Prospect section of Johnstown, authorities said.

Johnstown police charged Daniel James Boyer, 54, with three counts each of involuntary servitude, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.

Police also charged Boyer with one count each of rape of an unconscious victim and kidnapping.

According to a complaint affidavit, city police were called to the 300 block of Ebensburg Road on Thursday after a woman (victim 1) called 911 saying that she just freed herself after being tied up.

When police arrived, they forced their way into the home when no one came to the door.

They found the woman in the kitchen "visibly shaken" standing near a man who was hurriedly dressing. Police took the man into custody. He was later identified as Boyer.

Police found another women (victim 2) bound to a couch by her wrists with twine and cut her free. Another woman (victim 3) freed herself after being bound to the couch by her wrists with twine, the affidavit said.

Police obtained a search warrant and found dried pasta noodles, spaghetti sauce and Dawn dish soap on the floor near the front and rear exits as well as "trip wires" at the entrance to the kitchen which police cut, the affidavit said.

The pasta noodles and dish soap on the floor appeared to be strategically placed to alert Boyer of entry into the area where the women had been bound.

An agent from the state Attorney General's office stepped on one of the dried noodles, which the agent said made a loud sound.

City police detectives seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Boyer detailed for police the events that led to his arrest.

Boyer said he was visiting the women and was up late smoking methamphetamine with victims 2 and 3 until they fell asleep.

Boyer reportedly admitted that he took rope and tied up both women and attempted to have sex with victim 1 as she slept, an idea which he adopted from an Internet game site.

Police said victim 3 showed injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

Boyer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Keven Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $1 million bond.