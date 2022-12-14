Rape, kidnapping trial delayed by jury selection

Dec. 14—LIMA — The trial for a Lima man accused of kidnapping and raping another man in September 2021 was delayed by jury selection on Tuesday.

Scott Catlett, 64, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, first-degree felony rape and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition for the alleged Sept. 25, 2021 incident. Jury selection began Tuesday morning, but more potential jurors were dismissed than were available.

The trial requires at least three more jurors, two of whom would serve as alternates. The Allen County Sheriff's Office will send deputies to gather more potential jurors to appear Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. for the selection process.