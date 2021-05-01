Rape kit backlog cleared

May 1—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After more than four years, the backlog of thousands of untested rape kits from the Albuquerque Police Department's Crime Lab has been cleared.

Some of the 4,742 kits dated back to the 1980s and the majority can no longer be prosecuted for various reasons. Hundreds because the deadline to file charges had passed. Some because the suspect died. In a couple dozen others, because the victim died.

Of the suspects who have been charged in backlogged cases, some were alleged to be serial rapists who committed additional attacks as the kit with their DNA sat untested.

More than a dozen suspects have been convicted while a few other cases fell apart.

Mayor Tim Keller called the occasion a "difficult celebration."

"Every one of those boxes is a victim and every one of those boxes tells a story that ultimately should lead to justice," he said, flanked by two photos — one of shelves stacked with untested rape kits and the other, rows of empty shelves.

Kristie Stone, APD's Scientific Evidence Division Manager, said investigators found over 1,000 DNA profiles — out of the more than 4,000 tested kits — that were eligible to be entered into CODIS, the federal database.

She said 518 came back with a DNA match and the results have been passed onto those at APD's Sex Crimes Unit and Bernalillo County Sheriff's Special Victims Unit.

Brandale Mills-Cox, a spokeswoman for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office, said 408 cases qualified for advanced screening and possible prosecution.

Thousands of others were not eligible for various reasons; a suspect was not identified or the victim did not wish to proceed, for example. She said 823 were past the statute of limitations and in at least 25 cases the victim had died.

Mills-Cox said 44 people have been charged in the backlogged cases and 13 have been convicted while 15 are awaiting trial. Another 13 are on the loose and have warrants out for their arrest.

Story continues

A few cases did not lead to convictions.

"Given the current state of evidence at this time, the state does not believe that it can meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," a prosecutor wrote in a motion to dismiss the 2017 rape case against Philip Benavidez, one that sprung from testing backlogged kits.

Prosecutors filed the motion to drop the charges against Benavidez after a mistrial.

Additionally, a 2014 rape case against Branden Chavez was dismissed after a trial resulted in a hung jury. In another, a jury found Jose Gonzalez not guilty in a 2011 kidnapping and rape case.

Mills-Cox said the DA's Office is encouraged by APD's commitment to clearing the backlog.

"In years past prosecutors would routinely request DNA testing on these cases but did not always have the full cooperation of APD supervisors over the lab," she said. "The culture in the Department has clearly changed, and we appreciate their support as we do all that we can to find justice for these victims."

APD Chief Harold Medina said the backlog — something he said will not be repeated — built up over the years due to insufficient funding, inadequate technology and a history of only testing kits "as requested" by the District Attorney's Office.

"Making survivors of sexual assault wait decades to even have their kits tested, let alone see justice ... is a disservice to every one of these victims. We cannot and will not let this happen again," he said. "That's why we're moving forward, focusing now on solid police work and solving these cases and bringing forth charges when we're able to."

Keller said it was a local journalist who initially alerted him to the backlog when he was state auditor. Keller went on to issue a 2016 report finding there were about 5,400 untested rape kits across the state, 75% from Albuquerque.

Then-Mayor Richard Berry secured two grants in 2017 to clear the backlog and, in 2018, after Keller became mayor, he signed an order for a comprehensive plan to clear the backlog.

Keller said the process was started by sending 40 kits to get tested per month but that ramped up to 250 a month by the end.

Gail Starr, clinical coordinator for Albuquerque Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, said she had been at SANE three years when she realized that kits were going untested and she had been "lying" to victims.

"I was telling them it didn't matter who assaulted them, if they knew their name or not, that they would get their kit processed," she said. "I remember every kit after ... I'm like, 'There's another one for the black hole.'"

Starr said, without much hope of justice, SANE doubled its efforts on their medical care, patient support and providing resources. Eventually, she said, a "glimmer of hope" came when then-auditor Keller came in and began counting kits with Sarita Nair.

"Now we can make the promise, now I get to tell my patients 'it doesn't matter, these kits will be tested within 90 days,'" she said. "... That, I tell you, feels so good."