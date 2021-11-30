Rape, other charges withdrawn in Johnstown case

Nov. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Rape and other sex-related charges were withdrawn on Tuesday against a Richland Township man after the alleged victim did not show up for court to give testimony, authorities said.

Johnstown police detectives charged David Francis McCormick Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Old Wasall Road with three counts each of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

The charges were withdrawn after the woman did not appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

It is the third time the woman chose not to testify after police refiled the charges, Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said.

According to a criminal compliant, McCormick was accused of assaulting the woman multiple times in January inside a rental property on D Street, in Johnstown.

The woman told police she moved to Johnstown from Ohio on Jan. 11.

She was represented by attorney David Raho, of the public defender's office.