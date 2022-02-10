Rape prevention talk planned online

Feb. 9—Jackson County Sexual Assault Response Team Executive Director Susan Moen will lead an online talk about preventing sexual and relationship violence from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

She will talk about the risks, social norms and stereotypes that encourage violence, and will outline prevention programs and strategies.

The presentation and discussion are free via the videoconference service Zoom. To register, visit thejeffcenter.org/salon-current-events and click on the Zoom link.

Moen will discuss how prevention work focused for decades on teaching girls and women to change their behavior in order to lessen their risk of assault. Recently, there has been a move toward changing social norms and stereotypes that allow or even encourage sexual violence.

Moen will talk about prevention work in the Rogue Valley, the goals and strategies of these programs, what is known about the causes and impacts of sexual violence, what people can do personally and as a community, where resistance lies and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local nonprofit Jackson County Sexual Assault Response Team provides direct services to survivors of sexual violence and brings sexual violence prevention classes into K-12 schools, businesses and community groups.

In 2001, local nurses, police officers and sexual assault survivors came together to change the community's response to sexual assault.

The Sexual Assault Response Team launched in 2005 to provide free emergency hospital care, forensic evidence collection, immediate emotional support and follow-up care to survivors who want those services.

According to the team, sexual assailants average 8-12 victims each.

Moen has worked in the field of sexual violence response for over 30 years.