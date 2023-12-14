Rape report under investigation at Indiana State

Dec. 13—A reported rape that occurred in September is under investigation at Indiana State University, according to the ISU police department daily crime log.

The rape reportedly occurred at 10 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 200 Block of North Sixth Street and was reported to police Tuesday evening, according to the ISU police log.

The police log disposition indicates the case is "open" and student judicial is involved.

ISU provided the following statement:

"Indiana State University's police department is investigating an alleged raped that was reported on December 12. The alleged incident occurred in September and was reported earlier this week. This investigation is ongoing.

"As with any report of a policy violation, the university is committed to doing a thorough investigation. Indiana State University prioritizes the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff. Harassment of any form is strictly prohibited on ISU's campus."

ISU offers a wide range of services available to victims/survivors of sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, and other forms of sexual misconduct that occur on campus and in the greater community, according to the statement.

