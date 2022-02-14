Rape reported on IU campus over weekend

Someone reported being raped Saturday on the Indiana University campus, according to an IU crime notification sent out to students and staff.

A person reported that a man engaged in sex acts with her, him or them while the person was incapacitated and unable to give consent. IU has stopped listing the sex of assault victims. The perpetrator was described as a 6-foot-tall clean-shaven white man.

The assault was reported to have happened about 8 p.m. in the Union Street Center.

The IU Police Department is investigating. No further details were available. Anyone with information about the incident can call IUPD 812-855-4111or Crime Stoppers at 1-317-262-TIPS (8477).

For information on how to report sexual misconduct at IU, go to: https://stopsexualviolence.iu.edu/report/index.html.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Rape reported on IU campus