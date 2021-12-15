Rape reported at McEachern High School

Dec. 15—A suspect was arrested and charged with raping a 15-year-old girl at McEachern High School, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Cobb County Police Department.

The warrant, filed Dec. 7 states that on Nov. 17, a male suspect approached a 15-year-old girl after hours at the school. The suspect pushed the girl against a wall, called her a vulgar name and grabbed her throat, according to the warrant.

The suspect took the victim to a boy's restroom, away from school cameras, and according to the warrant told her to go in there with him. The girl told police she was scared the suspect would hurt her and went in the restroom.

The suspect is accused in the warrant of slapping the girl, holding her throat, and forcing the girl into sex acts. He was charged with felony rape and felony aggravated sodomy.

The incident occurred some time during that day, a Wednesday, according to the warrant. The warrant does not specify the age of the suspect or whether he is a McEachern student. The suspect was taken into custody but does not show up in Cobb County jail records.