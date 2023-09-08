After rape at Richland jail, victim was returned to same dorm, lawyers say. He was raped again

A Columbia law firm known for its litigation against the troubled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center said it is representing a 21-year-old inmate who the firm says was repeatedly raped by multiple inmates and a guard.

Attorneys have said that the inmate, who was detained on what they described as a “simple drug charge,” was sexually assaulted on at least two occasions by four people. After the first sexual assault, jail officials placed the victim back in the same dorm, according to attorneys.

“One sexual assault is too many. One time is unacceptable. This young man was subjected to multiple assaults by multiple perpetrators, including an Alvin S. Glenn detention officer,” said Bakari Sellers, who is representing the unnamed inmate. “And after the first assault, jail staff returned this young man to the same dorm where the first assault occurred. They literally sent the victim back to the scene of the crime so he could be sexually assaulted again”

The State has contacted the Richland County Administration for comment.

The incidents are believed to have taken place on Aug. 26 and Sept. 3 inside of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, said Alexandra Benevento, an attorney at the Strom Law Firm.

Those correspond with sexual assault inside the jail that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department had previously announced it was investigating. While the Richland County Sheriff’s Office declined to release the name of the victim citing protections for victims of sexual assault, they confirmed that it was the same victim in both cases. There were no other investigations for criminal sexual conduct during the same time period a sheriff’s department spokesperson confirmed.

Both attacks were described as “forcible rapes” in heavily redacted incident reports provided by the sheriff’s department. In both cases, investigators responded to a Richland County hospital where an inmate said that they had been sexually assaulted. Rape kits were collected in both cases, according to the incidents reports.

On the Sept. 1 report, a “lethal cutting instrument” is listed as the weapon involved. Deputies noted on the Sept. 1 report that they had notified the director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Crayman Harvey, about the attack and had asked him to keep the victim separated from “all subjects.”

“This is every parent’s nightmare. Our client is presumed innocent, detained for a non-violent drug charge. Instead of keeping him safe, the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, through its inexcusable incompetence and indifference, set the stage for the most horrific and unimaginable violations someone can experience. This young man’s life is forever changed. When is enough going to be enough?” Benevento asked.

As part of their statement, the attorneys have renewed a call for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to investigate the jail. In February, following the violent murder of an inmate inside of of his own cell, Sellers sent a letter to the justice department requesting an investigation.

The Strom Law Firm has emerged as one of the loudest voices calling for a complete overhaul of the troubled jail.

Benvento and Sellers have brought eight federal lawsuits against the jail and Richland County since the death of Lason Butler in February, 2022. The lawsuits have alleged widespread abuses by detention center officers, including assaults and neglect inside of the jail.

Butler, a 27-year-old resident of Orangeburg, died of dehydration inside of the jail while suffering a mental health crisis.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford ruled his death a homicide due to “lack of action” by the jail’s staff.