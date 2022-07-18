Rape, sex assault charges dropped in plea deal, Somerset DA says

Jul. 18—SOMERSET — A Jenners man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Monday in connection with allegations involving an 18-year-old woman and a juvenile, authorities said.

Anthony James Colangelo, 30, of the 100 block of Parsonage Road, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to one count of corruption of minors and two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

More serious charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault were withdrawn as part of the plea deal.

According to a complaint affidavit, Windber police were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Graham Avenue on Sept. 19, 2021, where they found "two females who were upset, scared and intoxicated."

The 18-year-old and the juvenile said they went to a house on Graham Avenue where they were given alcohol and assaulted, the affidavit said.

"The plea was offered due to serious evidentiary issues which developed in the case," Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said. "Part of the job of the district attorney is to do a thorough investigation and as the case progressed, this was the conviction that fit the crime."

Tiffany Stanley, chief public defender, said, "Mr. Colangelo has maintained his innocence with regard to those charges which were ultimately withdrawn. He is grateful to have a resolution that reflects that."

Colangelo will be sentenced on Oct. 11.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.