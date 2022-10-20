Rape and Sexual Assault resources to support victims and families

Rape and sexual assault is an ongoing issue in Memphis, in the United States, and across the world.

We know that reporting a rape or sexual assault can be extremely hard and detrimental to the victims and the families of the victims. According to RAINN, only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to the police.

“Of the sexual violence crimes not reported to police from 2005-2010, the victim gave the following reasons for not reporting:

20% feared retaliation

13% believed the police would not do anything to help

13% believed it was a personal matter

8% reported to a different official

8% believed it was not important enough to report

7% did not want to get the perpetrator in trouble

2% believed the police could not do anything to help

30% gave another reason or did not cite one reason”

Our FOX13 Team has compiled a list of resources for you if you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted. We want you to get the help you need to keep you as safe as possible.

NATIONAL

RAINN

RAINN is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, according to its website. RAINN was created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country.

Crisis Support Service

RAINN has other multiple resources on its website for victims of rape in relation to ethnicity, race, religion, etc. You can find them by CLICKING HERE and for state-by-state resources by CLICKING HERE.

Story continues

NATIONAL SEXUAL VIOLENCE RESOURCE CENTER

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center provides research and tools to advocates working on the frontlines to end sexual harassment, assault, and abuse with the understanding that ending sexual violence also means ending racism, sexism, and all forms of oppression, according to their website.

There are other resources available for you. In an emergency, call 911.

National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453, www.childhelp.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233, www.thehotline.org

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network: 1-800-656-4673, www.rainn.org

National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline: 1-866-331-9474, www.loveisrespect.org

There are also lots of foundations and other resources for you. Search ‘rape victim resources’ to find them.

WEST TENNESSEE

Shelby County Rape Crisis Center

The Shelby County Rape Crisis Center provides victim services for those who have been raped or sexually assaulted within the county.

Contact them at 901-222-3950 for immediate help (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Submit an Online Request for Victim Services (expect a response within 3 business days)

Sexual Assault Services - may include a medical exam, evidence collection (i.e. rape kit) sexual transmitted infection and pregnancy testing, sexually transmitted infection and pregnancy prophylaxis

Orders of Protection – assists victims of domestic violence, stalking, or harassment in applying for an order of protection.

Justice Support – educates victims as they navigate the civil and criminal justice systems, including court accompaniment and victims’ rights information.

Social Service Coordination and Support - provides resources and referrals to help restore stability to the lives of victims of crime, including assistance in filing for criminal injuries compensation.

Other resources in Tennessee can be found by CLICKING HERE.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault

The Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault provides multiple services to those who have been raped or sexually assault across the state with multiple locations. You can find them by CLICKING HERE and CLICKING HERE.

ARKANSAS

Arkansas Commission on Child Abuse, Rape and Domestic Violence

The Arkansas Commission on Child Abuse, Rape and Domestic Violence is a statewide organization dedicated to combating violence, according to their website, You can find their resources by CLICKING HERE.

Other resources:

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: