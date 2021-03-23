Rape suspect arrested in Newburyport after weekend disturbance

Mar. 22—NEWBURYPORT — A Wilmington man out on bail on a rape charge was arrested again Sunday night following a disturbance on Lime Street.

Justin V. Soeum, 26, of Salem Street was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct about 8:40 p.m. after he allegedly ignored police and returned to a Lime Street home. Minutes earlier, police ordered him to leave following an argument with a resident there.

A short time later, he was charged with vandalism after allegedly attempting to flood his cell at the Newburyport police station.

About 10 days earlier, Soeum was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to an Essex County prosecutor. Following his arraignment, he was released on $2,500 cash bail and ordered to stay out of trouble with the law.

Based on the Newburyport charges, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle to revoke Soeum's release and hold him in custody. She also asked Doyle to impose $2,500 cash bail on the new charges.

In her argument, Kennedy said police responded to a disturbance on Lime Street involving a shouting match between a father and daughter. During the argument, the father asked Soeum to leave and come back the next day. Police officers also told Soeum to leave.

Soeum left but returned a short time later. When police returned, they saw Soeum outside yelling at the father, who was inside the home. Having warned Soeum, police this time arrested him and charged him with trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to Kennedy.

After being booked at the police station, Soeum tried to flood his cell by shoving clothing down the toilet. He also urinated in the cell and then began bashing his head against the door, telling officers he would accuse them of harming him. Soeum was placed in a different cell and then covered the cell's video camera with his underwear, Kennedy said.

Kennedy also said Soeum should be held based on his criminal history, which includes several convictions for drunken driving, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, assault and resisting arrest.

She said Soeum has a "history of dangerous conduct."

In 2016, Soeum led Pelham, New Hampshire, police on a high-speed chase that ended with him flipping his car in nearby Windham. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer and reckless operation.

A year earlier, Soeum pleaded guilty to reckless operation and disorderly conduct.

Soeum's attorney asked Doyle not to hold his client, arguing that the father said Soeum had permission to be on his property. The attorney also said he did not believe an argument between two people on private property constitutes a disorderly conduct charge since the public was not harmed.

"Again, a false arrest," the attorney said, adding that Soeum did not cause any damage to the police station, making a vandalism charge unwarranted.

Doyle agreed not to hold Soeum and set bail at $750. He also ordered Soeum, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, to remain drug and alcohol free while awaiting trial.

Soeum is due back in court May 14 for a pretrial hearing.

