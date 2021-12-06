Rape suspect back in Boyd

Dec. 6—CATLETTSBURG — A rape suspect apprehended last month in Ohio is now back in Boyd County awaiting arraignment, according to online jail records.

The Boyd County Detention Center shows David A. Mitchell, 57, of Ashland, was booked Friday, Dec. 3, at 8:20 p.m.

Mitchell has been in custody since Nov. 18, when he was arrested on his rape and fourth-degree assault warrant in Coshocton County. A Boyd County grand jury indicted Mitchell on a first-degree rape charge and a fourth-degree assault charge two days prior.

The suspect is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Court records show the sexual assault was domestic in nature involving an adult woman. Records show the incident occurred in early November.

No court date has been set in Mitchell's case.

