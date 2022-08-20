Rape suspect deal still up in the air

Aug. 19—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused late last year of raping an adult woman in a domestic incident will could see a plea deal down the line, a prosecutor said Friday.

David A. Mitchell, 57, of Ashland, appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court Friday for a pretrial hearing. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Gary Conn said nothing's been offered yet, but "it's going to take time" for a deal to be reached.

Conn asked Judge Davis to set it out about four weeks — Davis obliged, setting a hearing for Sept. 16.

Mitchell was wanted by Ashland authorities after being indicted by a Boyd County grand jury in connection with the November 2021 assault. He was later apprehended in Coshocton County, Ohio.