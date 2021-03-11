Rape suspect denied bond, charges mount

Mar. 11—THOMASVILLE — A man charged with two counts of rape this week will remain behind bars at the Thomas County Jail.

Fredric Wallice Jones III was denied bond and is being held on a dozen charges.

Jones was captured at his Oak Street residence Monday within an hour of when a North Hansell Street woman told police a man, armed with a knife, broke down her kitchen door and raped her.

Later Monday, Jones was charged with the January rape of a woman at her Edgewood Drive residence. Police said the suspect somehow got the victim's cell phone number and called and texted her after the rape.

The Edgewood investigation led to the Faircloth housing project where Jones lived, but a specific residence could not be determined. The cell phone of the victim in Monday's attack was stolen, and the investigation quickly led to Jones' residence.

The investigation is showing that prior to breaking into their homes, Jones had the victims under surveillance, followed and stalked them, said Lt. Toby Knifer, Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division commander.

In addition to two counts of stalking, Jones is charged with armed robbery, false imprisonment and three counts of first-degree burglary.

"We know he was watching the victims for a period of time before the incidents," Knifer said. "We have DNA from both crime scenes being processed at the crime lab for comparisons."

A new charge on Jones is a peeping Tom count stemming from a recent Crawford Street incident.

Knifer said people were sleeping at a Crawford Street residence when Jones entered the house and stole several purses. The purses were found Tuesday under a nearby house.

Since the suspect's arrest, detectives have been contacted by residents reporting they saw Jones — or someone matching his description — on home video surveillance cameras. Knifer said anyone with video surveillance showing someone suspicious is asked to contact police.

"If someone hears or sees something suspicious, call 911 immediately. Callers can remain anonymous," Knifer said. "A suspicious person walking down the street might not look like he or she is doing anything wrong, but you never know what a person might have just done or will do."

Senior reporter Patti Dozier can be reached at (229) 226-2400, ext. 1820