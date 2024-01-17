Rape suspect escapes, then turns himself in after an hour in freezing cold, TN cops say

A handcuffed man escaped custody, then turned himself in after about 45 minutes in freezing temperatures, Memphis police said.

Demarkus K. Davis, 20, was indicted on two counts of rape of a child in June 2023 in Shelby County, Tennessee, according to court records.

A U.S. Corrections officer was transporting Davis when he escaped near the Memphis jail at around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 14, police said in an arrest affidavit.

He was wearing a hoodie, jeans and shackles when he fled, police said. It snowed in Memphis on Jan. 14, with the low temperature hitting 8 degrees and the high reaching 21, according to The Weather Channel.

At approximately 11:35 p.m., less than an hour after authorities said Davis escaped, he flagged down a passer-by to call the police so he could turn himself in, police said.

He was found about half a mile from where officers said he fled the police vehicle.

He was re-arrested and also charged with escape.

Attorney information for Davis is not available in Shelby County records.

