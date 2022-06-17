Rape suspect who fled New Bedford with 17-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy arrested in CT

Alexander Newman
·1 min read

A Massachusetts rape suspect on the run with a 17-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy has been arrested.

Leon Mejia-Vicente, 46, fled New Bedford June 8 after police obtained a warrant for his arrest on rape and assault charges.

Officials issued an alert on Wednesday asking the public to be on the lookout for Mejia-Vicente. He was arrested Friday around 3 p.m. in Willimantic, C.T., police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said the children are in the custody of Connecticut youth services.

“This case highlights the importance of quick action by various agencies working together to locate the fugitive and the missing children,” Quinn said in a statement. “When a child goes missing the early stages of the investigation are critical to safely locating them. I am grateful for the cooperation of the Central American community in New Bedford, that was critical to apprehending the suspect.”

Officials highlighted the collaboration between the New Bedford Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the district attorney’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of the various law enforcement agencies involved with this situation which could have ended tragically,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in a statement. “This is an outstanding example of partnership that stresses how critical it is to have community cooperation.”

