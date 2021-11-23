Rape suspect indicted

Nov. 23—CATLETTSBURG — The indictment of the rape suspect apprehended last week in Ashland has shed a little light on the allegations he faces.

David A. Mitchell was indicted Nov. 16 by a grand jury sitting in Boyd County on a two-count indictment — he is charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree rape.

On Nov. 17, Ashland Police released Mitchell's photograph and asked the public's help in locating Mitchell, who was arrested later that day without incident.

According to Mitchell's indictment, the incident for which he is charged occurred on Nov. 9. He was booked in Coshocton County, Ohio, about 60 miles northeast of Columbus, on Nov. 18.

