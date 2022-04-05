Rape suspect indicted in Superior Court

Apr. 4—NEWBURYPORT — A Haverhill man charged with raping an employee of his Seabrook restaurant in her Salisbury home was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Marvin O. Hernandez, 40, was indicted March 24 and will be arraigned in the same courthouse on a date to be determined.

A Newburyport District Court official said Hernandez is likely to be arraigned by late May. Hernandez was in the Newburyport courthouse March 28 for a status hearing.

In addition to rape, Hernandez, 40, faces charges of strangulation/suffocation, attempting to commit a crime and assault. The charges cover incidents involving two women that occurred about the same time, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Hernandez was first arraigned on those charges Oct. 26 in Newburyport District Court and posted $10,000 cash bail.

In October, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said Hernandez was a manager at a restaurant where they all worked. Hernandez allegedly went to the Salisbury home Oct. 24, where he had never been, and attacked one woman and then violently assaulted the other.

Hernandez's attorney, John Valerio, said his client does not have a criminal record, has worked at the same restaurant since 2008, and lived in the same place for 18 years. Valerio said Hernandez's employer was holding his job for his return and that the police report did not tell the entire story.

A police report attached to the complaint was ordered impounded by Judge Peter Doyle about the time of Hernandez's arraignment.

While awaiting trial, Hernandez was ordered to stay out of Salisbury and away from the second woman's Haverhill residence. Hernandez must also wear a GPS tracking device and cannot leave his home except to go to work.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

