Rape suspect Nicholas Rossi can be extradited to US, court rules

Rossi was arrested while receiving treatment for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow - Stuart Nicol Photography

An alleged rapist who faked his own death and invented a new identity in the UK can be extradited to the US to face justice, a Scottish court has ruled.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Sheriff Norman McFadyen rejected claims that sending Nicholas Rossi, who claims to be an innocent Irishman called Arthur Knight, to stand trial in America would violate his human rights.

He said he believed Rossi to be “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative” and that he had repeatedly contradicted himself when giving evidence.

It had previously been ruled that the 35-year-old man was in fact Rossi, who it had been claimed had died from cancer in early 2020 and his ashes scattered at sea.

The defendant arriving at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of The Peace Court in November 2022, for a hearing on the extradition of Nicholas Rossi to the US - Andrew Milligan/PA

However, he was discovered in a Glasgow hospital ward with a severe case of Covid-19 in December 2021 and arrested by Scottish police.

Rossi was the subject of an Interpol red notice, issued after US detectives did not believe reports of his demise, with his identity established from fingerprints and tattoos.

He was wanted in Utah for an alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman, with further extradition requests after his capture coming from Salt Lake City for another alleged rape.

A separate request relating to a separate allegation of sexual assault in Utah was also submitted.

Sheriff McFadyen said that “unfortunate facets” of Rossi’s character had complicated and prolonged what was “ultimately a straightforward case.”

“The evidence of the requested person was unreliable to the extent that I would not be prepared to accept any statement of fact made by him unless it was independently supported,” he said.

“His claim that he could not lift his arms above his head and keep them there because of atrophy in his arms was contradicted by his behaviour during the proceedings when he regularly raised and kept his hand raised during the hearing as he tried to engage the attention of the court.”

Giving evidence in his defence, Rossi claimed he was unable to raise his arms above his head because he was too unwell - Jane Barlow/PA

He added: “He continues to maintain that he is an Irishman, adopted at birth, long resident in the United Kingdom and who has never set foot in the United States.

“He has, with medical professionals and in court, avoided questions about his childhood and upbringing, I conclude because that is a canvas on which he has not yet chosen to paint, although he has asserted various psychiatric ailments which ultimately could not be established without the history that he has chosen not to share.

“I conclude that he is as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

Rossi, who was also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, built a reputation as a political campaigner in Rhode Island before it was reported he had died.

Some US news outlets, apparently under pressure from an ally of Rossi, were persuaded to run obituaries detailing his death. Lawmakers in Rhode Island also paid tribute to him.

However, he had in fact fled to Bristol, where he married his English wife Miranda in February 2020.

Academic with an upper class English accent

He then moved to Glasgow’s trendy west end, where he presented himself as an eccentric academic with an upper class English accent, despite his claim to be an orphan from Ireland.

Since his arrest he has claimed to be the victim of a conspiracy involving US authorities and NHS staff.

Rossi appeared at the court on Wednesday by video link after claiming to be unwell. He was bent over at the waist, dressed in a green jumper and did not show his face. When asked if he is Rossi, he did not answer.

Rossi’s lawyer Mungo Bovey KC attempted to delay proceedings and asked for Rossi to be excused.

Sheriff McFadyen suggested Rossi had attended court by videolink “voluntarily”, but in an angry outburst Rossi said he had been brought before the camera by “physical force” and he called the sheriff “a disgrace to justice”.

Throughout the extradition hearing in June, Mr Bovey attempted to have the case discharged as his client is wanted for questioning about an alleged rape in England.

He claimed that extradition of his client would be a “flagrant violation” of his human rights, raising issues such as the condition of Utah’s prisons and alleged flaws in the American justice system.

Poor health claims undermined by witnesses

However, Rossi’s claims to be suffering poor mental and physical health were undermined by a series of expert witnesses.

A prison GP said that she had witnessed Rossi kicking a door and a prison officer with a leg he claims is paralysed. She said she did not know why he used a wheelchair.

Rossi has regularly claimed he is unable to walk or stand unaided and for months wore an oxygen mask which he insisted he needed to breathe.

However, previous hearings have heard medical examinations found no issue with his lungs.

It is expected that the SNP justice secretary, Angela Constance, will rubber-stamp the extradition, though experts have warned that Rossi could appeal the decision.

