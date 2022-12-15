Rape suspect with ‘sacrifice’ tattoo on forehead arrested, Orange deputies say

A tip led to the arrest of Bruce Whitehead, the man Orange County deputy sheriffs said raped and tried to kill a woman early Saturday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they made the arrest early Thursday morning and posted a photo to social media of Whitehead in handcuffs. Whitehead, a registered sex offender after a 1987 conviction in Duval County for kidnapping and sexual battery, is facing an aggravated battery and sexual battery charge.

“Thank you to our community members and media partners for making sure his face was everywhere,” a social media statement by the agency said of Whitehead, who has a distinctive tattoo across his forehead of the word “sacrifice.”

Deputies found the victim around 4 a.m. Saturday, wearing nothing but a jacket. According to an affidavit, she told deputies Whitehead had picked her up at Thee Dollhouse strip club on Orange Blossom Trail in Oak Ridge. After making a few stops, Whitehead forced her out the car at knifepoint and raped her.

Whitehead, whose last registered address was at a house on Hudson Terrace in Pine Hills, was at large when OCSO called on the community to report his whereabouts.

He is being booked at the Orange County Jail.

