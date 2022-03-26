Rape suspect to stand trial

Mar. 26—CATLETTSBURG — A homeless man accused of raping a woman behind the old Ruby Tuesday building in late 2020 will stand trial July 5, Boyd County Judge George Davis ruled.

Michael A. Craig, 43, has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since Dec. 23, 2020. On Thursday, public defender Caleb Hurt asked Davis to set a trial date, stating that his client had been held for 16 months.

Davis said part of the issue with the delay was due to Craig refusing to come out of cell to stand for a pretrial hearing via Zoom from behind the walls. Hurt said that was due to a misunderstanding on his part, because he believed Craig had a trial date set.

Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said a trial date had to be set out far, due to health issues from which the victim is suffering.

Both attorneys said the trial should last two days at the maximum.

Craig is accused of sexually assaulting the victim inside a tent at a homeless encampment behind the former restaurant. Craig told police at the time he had consensual sex with the victim.

He was indicted on a single count of first-degree rape. If convicted, he faces between 20 and 50 years in prison.

