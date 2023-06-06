Rape trial begins for local attorney once named top bachelor

Happening today, the rape trial begins for a local attorney who was once named people magazine’s top 50 bachelors. He’s been charged in several other similar cases but so far has never been convicted.

Gary Zerola was a former prosecutor in Suffolk and Essex counties who became a defense attorney. Now he will be a defendant himself in a courtroom at Suffolk Superior Court where opening statements are set to get underway today.

Zerola, who is 51-years-old, entered a not guilty plea to two rape charges brought against him by a woman who was 23-years-old at the time. According to court documents, she told police after a night of partying with friends in the North End in 2016, she found herself waking up to Zerola undressing and assaulting her in Zerola’s friends apartment. However, Zerola’s attorney describes the allegations as quote—thin.

This is not the first time Zerola has been charged of sexually assaulting women. He first faced allegations of rape in 2008 from two different women, but was acquitted on both charges because of insufficient evidence.

If convicted on the two rape charges he currently on trial for, Zerola could face up to life in prison. The trial gets underway at 9 a.m. and Court TV will be covering this case.