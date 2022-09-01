In rape trial, Lafourche man and girl dispute whether sex was consensual

A Lafourche Parish man claimed during his rape trial that the sex he had with a 14-year-old was consensual, while the girl testified it was not.

Morgan Ratley, 55, of Cut Off, took the stand Thursday as his trial on first-degree rape and sexual battery charges entered its second day in state District Judge Christopher J. Boudreaux's courtroom in Thibodaux.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon.

Defense attorney Orrin Marino said during opening arguments Wednesday that Ratley had become a father figure to the girl and took advantage of that bond. Marino said prosecutors will not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that what happened fits the legal definition of first-degree rape. He asked the jury to instead consider the charge of sexual battery.

Previously:As trial begins, woman tells Lafourche jury man bound her to chair and raped her daughter

Other local news:This Houma man has been missing for 2 years. Sheriff asks public to help find him.

If convicted on that charge, Ratley would face 25-99 years in prison instead of the mandatory life sentence for first-degree rape.

"Everything I did with her she had to agree to it beforehand verbally and in writing," Ratley said Thursday, answering attorneys' questions.

But no such written evidence was presented during the trial.

Ratley corroborated statements the girl's mother made during the trial Wednesday that the two had met in 2017 on a dating website and later developed a relationship. The mother said he had been living in Mississippi at the time and he later moved to Cut Off to be closer to her.

Ratley testified that he and the girl's sexual behaviors began because she wanted a new cellphone for her upcoming 14th birthday. Ratley said he told her he'd buy it for her if she let him touch her breasts. He said he expected her to say no, and that would be the end of her asking for a phone. Instead, she haggled for how long.

From that point on, he said in court, their relationship became more and more sexual. During an instance Ratley, the mother and the girl all said occurred in June 2019, the mom walked in and caught them both naked, with Ratley on top of her daughter.

Story continues

All three testified that Ratley rushed the mother, grabbed her by the throat and took her to the kitchen. Ratley and the daughter both said they lied to the mother at the time, saying the two weren't having sex that day.

The girl later told a child welfare expert who interviewed her about the incident, in video played in court, that the two were having sex that day.

Ratley testified that if he and the girl's relationship wasn't consensual, he would have been arrested long before.

"She didn't have to do that," he said about the girl lying that day. "They could have called the cops at any time."

The girl, however, testified Wednesday that Ratley raped her several times over the weekend of July 12-14, 2019, at her home in Cut Off after he bound her mom to a chair with duct tape.

"With her restrained, he was able to do whatever he wanted to me," the girl, now 17, said.

Lafourche Parish Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier questioned the girl about about the ways he said Ratley raped her. For each instance, he asked if it occurred and then asked if it was against her will. For each question, the girl answered yes.

Asked why she never told anyone what happened, she said she was afraid for her and her mother's lives.

"In my mind, I'm going to take the pain," she said. "No one else should."

During the weekend in question, Ratley testified Thursday, a dispute with the mother led him to tie her up. During that weekend, Ratley said he and the girl ad sex and watched YouTube.

Chatagnier and Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker Jr. presented cellphone photos they say Ratley took of him and the girl having sex. They also presented DNA evidence taken from the girl after the weekend that they say definitively shows she had had sex with Ratley.

Rately was arrested July 14, 2019, and is being held in the Lafourche jail on bail totaling $285,000. A Lafourche grand jury found enough evidence Sept. 6, 2019, to indict Ratley on charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery. An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charges.

Courier and Daily Comet Staff Writer Colin Campo can be reached at ccampo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Lafourche rape suspect claims sex was consensual; girl says it was not