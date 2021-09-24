Rape trial set for Anderson man

Sep. 24—ANDERSON — An Anderson man charged with the rape of his wife at gunpoint in 2019 will go on trial Monday.

James Rudolph, 38, 1400 block of Walnut Street, has been detained in the Madison County Jail on a $35,000 bond since his arrest in August 2019.

Rudolph was charged with rape, a Level 1 felony.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper approved the dismissal of the following charges: criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; two Level 6 felony charges of domestic battery and pointing a firearm; and a misdemeanor charge of interference with the reporting of a crime.

A probable cause affidavit filed by the Anderson Police Department states that Rudolph went to the Walnut Street address and confronted his wife with a gun.

Upset that she had requested a separation, Rudolph is reported to have asked if he should shoot her or their children first, according to a court document.

The woman told police she attempted to leave the living room of the house, but Rudolph blocked the doorway and shoved her back into the room.

The probable cause affidavit alleges that Rudolph raped her while pointing the gun to her head.

At one point, the affidavit says, Rudolph pointed the gun at his chest and asked her to pull the trigger.

She told police she gained control of the gun and placed it in a lock box and was allowed to leave the house, when she went to a relative's house and eventually called police.

During an interview with police, Rudolph denied raping the woman but admitted holding the gun to his chest and asking her to pull the trigger.

